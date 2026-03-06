NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Kenneth Walker buzz growing and Eagles' bold Maxx Crosby push

The NFL rumor mill never sleeps, especially when social media insider RickeyScoops is active. On Friday, the popular rumors account sent out a series of nuggets that'll be of interest to Chiefs, Eagles, Raiders, Patriots and Titans fans, as well as other NFL fans who like to keep up with free agency and trade chatter.

Normally we'd shy away from sharing rumors from a seemingly random social media account, even one with nearly 100 thousand followers. However, RickeyScoops has built up quite the track record. They were right on the Giants hiring John Harbaugh, Terry McLaurin re-signing with the Commanders and Brian Robinson Jr. being traded to the 49ers. And they were on top of trade talks between the Packers and Cowboys for Micah Parsons before just about anyone. That doesn't mean Rickey is 100 percent reliable, but there have been enough hits to make us sit up and pay attention when they post.

NFL Rumors Roundup

Chiefs are the favorites to land Kenneth Walker III

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is widely considered the best running back available in free agency.

Albert Breer says the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to "make a run at" Walker, but they could be even closer than that.

The Giants are also sniffing around.

At 25 years old, Kenneth Walker III is riding high this year. He posted his best yards from scrimmage total during the regular season and then added some hardware with a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP. Now, he's in free agency looking for a lucrative new contract to cap it all off.

There's an obvious fit for Walker with the Chiefs. For one thing, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are free agents. This offseason, Brett Veach was going to need to target a serious upgrade at running back either way. Walker could be that guy, especially after KC traded Trent McDuffie. As Breer pointed out on The Herd, the $14 million in cap space cleared by that move aligns perfectly with the contract Walker is likely to sign.

RickeyScoops added fuel to that fire by calling the Chiefs "the current favorite" to land Walker. Bringing in Walker would free Kansas City from temptation to use the No. 9 pick in the draft on a running back. They could target value in the mid-to-late rounds instead for depth behind their new back instead.

The only question is whether Kansas City is willing to cough up the money. If they aren't, Rickey points to interest from the Giants.

New York was also linked to Walker by ESPN on Friday, despite Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. hanging around. John Harbaugh may simply be leaning hard into the running game. ESPN also suggested Jeremiyah Love is of interest to the G-Men.

Eagles are including Jalen Carter in a Maxx Crosby trade offer

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby looks likely to be traded this offseason. It's just a matter of where.

The Philadelphia Eagles want to make it happen and they're willing to use Jalen Carter to do it.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old defensive lineman is up for an extension and has been linked to trade rumors in the past despite being a key part of Philly's Super Bowl LIX victory.

What are the Eagles willing to give up to add an elite pass rusher to their roster? Rumor has it Howie Roseman had Jalen Carter on the table when talking with the Cowboys about Micah Parsons last year. In light of that, it's slightly less shocking to hear Carter could once again be used as a trade chip, this time in pursuit of Maxx Crosby.

There's a big difference between the Carter offer now and the one that failed to bring in Parsons. Last month, Parsons revealed on his podcast "The Edge" that including Carter in the trade was a non-starter for him. He wasn't going to come to Philadelphia unless he got to play with Carter.

While Parsons was in a contract dispute with the Cowboys, Crosby's issue with the Raiders is about their treatment of him and his injuries. With a completely broken relationship in Las Vegas, the urgency to get out anywhere appears greater. It doesn't seem like Crosby will push back on a trade to Philadelphia if Carter happens to be included in it.

If the Eagles don't intend to extend Carter, moving him while his value is high makes sense. Whether declining to work out an extension is the right move is up for debate.

Patriots are going to "throw a bag" at Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots want Alec Pierce and they're willing to pay what it takes to get him.

Stefon Diggs was Drake Maye's top target in 2025, but the team is set to release the wide receiver.

Pierce is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season with the Colts.

Simply put, the Patriots were well ahead of schedule making it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it looked like it during the Big Game as the Seahawks smothered Drake Maye and the offense at every level. The offensive line was overrun, the quarterback was overwhelmed and the wide receivers were outmatched. New England learned a whole lot that day, including the fact that they need to give Maye more high-level support.

When it comes to wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas were fine last season. It's just that the starpower was lacking. The Patriots hope to correct that by bringing in Alex Pierce. RickeyScoops reports they "are going to throw a bag" to get him to Foxborough.

Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns last year. Now, he's the top wide receiver in the free agent market as a vertical target. That means there will be plenty of competition for his services, including from his original team. The Patriots seem to have the right spending mindset if they want to get their guy.

Wan'Dale Robinson is likely to join Brian Daboll with Titans

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson is coming off his best season as a pro and the Giants' decision not to franchise tag him has him on the open market.

Newly hired Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Daboll drafted and developed Robinson, who now feels like a lock to land with the Titans.

Tennessee has plenty of cap space to make it happen.

Speaking of wide receivers who feel like a natural fit for one specific team: Wan'Dale Robinson joining the Titans is the "worst kept secret in the league" according to RickeyScoops.

Insider accounts are often accused of working like psychics, using available information and educated guesses to make it seem like they know more than they do. Rickey may or may not be doing that, but in this case, it wouldn't require that much skill. Robinson was drafted by Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the Titans. The coach knows Robinson works well in his scheme. The receiver knows Daboll's system suits him. Why not stick with what works?

Tennessee can afford Robinson easy too. The Giants might balk at a $17 million per year valuation on the receiver considering they have $18.2 million in cap space. The Titans, on the other hand, are sitting on $89.3 million.