NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Tyreek Hill reunion gets cold water, A.J. Brown Patriots smoke and more

Tyreek Hill is well into his rehab program after breaking his leg this past season with the Miami Dolphins. That won’t stop people from talking about where Hill might want to call home for the 2026 NFL season. That includes a reunion in Kansas City with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has had some wide receiver issues, but is bringing Hill back the best option?

We all know how disgruntled A.J. Brown has been with the Philadelphia Eagles. Some of it is justified as he’s just not getting the ball like he wants, but at the end of the day, the Eagles’ offense was bad because of Kevin Patullo, not necessarily Jalen Hurts not being able to get him the ball. Is the relationship too fractured to repair? Brown could be on the move this offseason in a blockbuster move with one team possibly in the mix.

Kansas City Chiefs shutdown Tyreek Hill reunion

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs are turning down the chance to bring Hill back. For one, he’s coming off a major injury at the end of his career. Along with that, the Chiefs don’t really have the cap space for this flashy move and honestly, it might not be as successful as it was the first time around.

“I don’t even know if Tyreek (Hill) is healthy right now to do anything. I’m sure he’s (Tyreek Hill) working hard on that part of it (and) trying to get all that straightened out. We talk about everything so there’s nothing happening there, but we know what you know and he’s out there cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play, period,” Reid said, per Adam Schefter’s Thread account.

Reid is in support of Hill as he goes through his recovery but it ends there; the Chiefs don’t plan on having a sympathy offer on the table. This is for the best for both sides. Hill’s return to Kansas City wouldn’t really do much for him and for Kansas City, it doesn’t really address their receiver problem.

A.J. Brown eyeing a move to the New England Patriots?

While being a guest on Dudes on Dudes Podcast with Julian Edelman and, Brown hinted that he might want a move to play with Drake Maye.

Okay, a hint is maybe a reach, but the subtle wink move showed it’s not completely irrational. Now his current Eagles teammate, Saquon Barkley, downplayed it, saying Brown has always been a Patriots fan so that’s why the wink with former Patriots was innocuous. It doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about a move to New England, but I wouldn’t read too much into it for now.

Brown’s name has been floated basically since the season ended. They’ve been rumors as neither side has said anything about a trade. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, to see Brown traded. Things just don’t seem like they're going to get better and letting him go will ultimately be better for everybody.

New England should be interested in landing Brown. They need to get at least one more weapon on this offense. Most of their receivers are free agents so they should have the space to take on Brown’s contract. The Patriots need to add some offensive linemen as well, as they need to protect Drake Maye better.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and it seems like Brown might have just triggered the first step in getting him with Maye.

North Dakota State QB pipeline to the NFL is getting another addition

Cole Payton | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Cole Payton is drawing a lot of NFL Draft hype at the perfect time for North Dakota State University. Payton is looking to be the next quarterback from the newly added FBS program – NDSU has been an FCS powerhouse before applying to join the Mountain West Conference for the 2026 season. I don’t know if I would buy into the hype.

Nothing against Payton, I didn’t watch him this past season, but if the past NDSU quarterbacks track record in the NFL is any indication, I wouldn’t take that gamble. Trey Lance was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and Carson Wentz was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Sure, Wentz’s career turned out the better of the two, but it hasn’t been the best.

Payton very well could be the No. 2 quarterback in this NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean he needs to be a first-round pick. I would caution taking any other quarterback in the first round not named Fernando Mendoza.

According to SportsBoom, some NFL executives are giving him a high, Day 2 grade. That may be fair, but I’d caution going after yet another North Dakota State quarterback. There’s a reason FCS quarterbacks seldom make it in the NFL and while the last two have had long enough careers, neither lived up to their top 5 NFL Draft pick expectations.