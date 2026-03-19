NFL Rumors: Finding new homes for the 10 most expensive trade assets in football

The NFL's trade market is plentiful, still, and at this point, any trades for big players are going to be costly. Maxx Crosby might be the most expensive of the players still available. Be that as it may, if the 10 players with the most expensive cap hits did get dealt between now and the NFL's trade deadline, we tried to place them with the best fits. Of course we kept financial restrictions in mind. But in the era of contract restructuring, any of the top names could land on just about any team with a decent amount of cap space.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI NFL free agency has dried up, but the trade market can still propel the offseason forward.

A.J. Brown, Maxx Crosby, and several other NFL stars could still be traded.

The Cowboys, Bears, Browns and many more teams could make great landing spots for these blockbuster trades.

PLAYER CURRENT TEAM 2026 CAP HIT EDGE Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders $30,690,000 DT Dexter Lawrence New York Giants $20,000,000 DT Daron Payne Washington Commanders $17,350,000 OT Dion Dawkins Buffalo Bills $16,625,000 DB Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals $15,155,000 EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants $14,751,000 DB Jessie Bates III Atlanta Falcons $13,020,000 OT Walker Little Jacksonville Jaguars $11,941,176 OG Cesar Ruiz New Orleans Saints $9,500,000 WR A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles $7,040,000

Here's a look at the most expensive players on the trade market and where their perfect landing spot would be this season. And yes, in this situation, we find Maxx Crosby a home where the team won't back out and go through with the trade.

EDGE Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

New home: The Dallas Cowboys

Well, the Las Vegas Raiders thought they found a trade partner in the Baltimore Ravens and then that move went up in flames, so now it’s back to the drawing board. Sure, both sides seem keen on putting their differences to the side for now, but it doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t keep shopping Crosby around. If they do, there’s really only one team that makes sense as of now: the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has been patient in the Cowboys’ pursuit for a new EDGE rusher after they traded Micah Parsons before the start of the 2025 season. With all the cap space created from contract restructuring and the dissolving free agency market, Crosby is probably the only player the Cowboys should be interested in landing before the season starts. Sure, he’ll be expensive, but if Jones wants a championship-caliber defense, he has to dig deeper into his pockets to make it happen.

DT Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New home: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers officially opened their championship window thanks to an improbable playoff appearance that almost landed them with a wild card win over the Los Angeles Rams. The best way to capitalize on that — especially with Bryce Young still on his rookie deal — is to build this roster to continue to contend for the playoffs. Trading for Daron Payne is just that.

The Panthers need to improve their defense and particularly their defensive line. They’ve added Jaelan Phillips with a massive $120 million deal. Next should be improving the interior defensive line as well. It costs to win, but how you allocate that money will ultimately determine if you will succeed or fail. So far, the Panthers are having a plentiful free agency. Adding Daron Payne would certainly put them in the conversation of contending in the NFC playoffs again.

SAF Jessie Bates III

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New home: Minnesota Vikings

The good thing about Minnesota is that they have Kyler Murray on a veteran minimum contract, which gives them more cap space to work with. One position they could use an upgrade in is the secondary. Now Bates is expensive, but he’d be worth it, considering the Vikings feel they’re a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. Bates hasn’t quite lived up to the hype after getting spurned by the Cincinnati Bengals. It turned out to be a wise move by Cincinnati, as he hasn’t really been that impactful in Atlanta.

Because of how much his cap hit is this year, I doubt he’d yield a significant return, which would allow the Vikings to also draft his replacement or have a lethal safety duo. It’s a gamble, but it’s worth it. It’s a win-win as the Vikings get immediate safety help and Bates lands with a team that should be more of a contender than the Falcons are.

WR A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New home: Cleveland Browns

Well with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots out of the A.J. Brown trade mix, that really only leaves a few teams. If there’s one team that has no problem signing problematic players, it’s the Cleveland Browns. In Cleveland, yes, Brown wouldn’t be with a contender whatsoever, but he'd be the No. 1 target on this offense. As of now, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are duking it out for the starting job.

This offense desperately needs a No. 1 receiver and Brown would have no competition for sharing the ball. Sure, Harold Fannin Jr. will yield a bigger role in the offense in 2026, but that receiver room is putrid. Adding Brown doesn’t solve all their problems, but in a busy free agency period, filled with an offensive line overhaul, adding a top tier receiver has to be the next move.

DB Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New home: Washington Commanders

When you have one of the most expensive offseasons in recent history, you go all in. That’s why the Washington Commanders trading for Budda Baker just makes sense at this point in free agency. The Commanders have overhauled nearly this entire roster and adding a safety to anchor this secondary has to be on their list. Sure, they could do it in the NFL Draft, but they don’t need to rely on rookies; they need proven talent.

Baker is expensive, but he’d be a major veteran asset to this defense. They have had one of the oldest rosters in the NFL the last couple of seasons; why not double down on it and improve the secondary at the same time? They did sign Nick Cross to a two-year deal, but with Baker, this team is that much closer to dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC champs.

DT Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New home: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have two things: A need for defensive help and cap space to work with. Dexter Lawrence can solve both of those problems, which is good for a team in the depths of the NFL standings. The Cardinals have a long way to go before they’re back in the mix of the NFC –—especially if the NFC West is going to stay as dominant as it’s been. Lawrence doesn’t solve all of Arizona’s problems, but he does get them on the right track.

OT Dion Dawkins

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New home: Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills aren’t going to trade Dion Dawkins for anything and they’re aren’t going to send him to a contender in the AFC. That’s why the Chicago Bears are the perfect team to go after Dawkins. He’s an expensive offensive lineman, but in terms of protecting Caleb Williams’ blind side, well that’s invaluable. This offensive line could use an upgrade and with the Bears’ focus on defense, adding Dawkins could very well be worth it.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New home: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has been fairly quiet, but the addition of Jonathan Allen proves they see value in investing in this defense … finally! That also means, there’s more work to do. Kayvon Thibodeaux could be the next acquisition that finally helps Joe Burrow find his love for the game of football again. The Bengals need to get back into the AFC picture before they are passed up by the youngsters. Adding Thibodeaux, though a costly move, would certainly put them back in the conversation of having a better defense.

OT Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New home: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need to make quick work of getting Cam Ward some protection on the offensive line. That’s why a costly, but worth it, move for Walker Little could finally help this team feel like the end of the rebuild is near. I know this is an intradivisional move and isn’t likely, but if the Titans are willing to take on more of his salary, the Jacksonville Jaguars would have to consider it. Again, this is the first of many more moves the Titans need to make, but at least it’s a move the front office can make to invest more in Ward.

OG Cesar Ruiz

New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New home: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams need some reinforcements on the offensive line. This is probably Matthew Stafford’s last year in the NFL so giving him a bulletproof offensive line has to be the goal for the Rams. They can still use their first round pick to draft some help or land another player, but if the New Orleans Saints offer up Ruiz, the Rams have to consider it. Ruiz would be costly, but if it lands them on a playoff run, it would be worth it.