NFL Rumors roundup: Chiefs trade vision, Tua's murky future, Cowboys big-game hunting

It feels like this NFL season began just yesterday, but for teams around the league, it's already getting time to make some tough decisions about their near- and long-term futures. Because while there still might be plenty of runway left to make a playoff push, the NFL trade deadline is coming up sooner than you think: Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4 — less than two weeks from now — teams will be all but committed to their rosters for the rest of the year, for better or worse.

That's less than two weeks to figure out what your needs are, and how best to fill them. (Or, if you're already looking ahead to 2026, which players might be able to fetch you a haul on the trade market.) So: Which teams will be most active in the coming days? Which big names could be available? ESPN just ran through the latest buzz around the league on Wednesday — here's everything to know.

4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, which is between Weeks 9 and 10 on the regular-season schedule.

NFL Rumors: Chiefs could target DL help at trade deadline

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were being buried amid an ugly 0-2 start. Now, though, they've won four of five — the latest a 31-0 erasure of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday — and are starting to look an awful lot like the vintage Chiefs of old, with Rashee Rice's return to the lineup unlocking a new dimension to this offense.

There's now no question as to whether K.C. will be buyers or sellers at next month's deadline. The only question is: Where will the team choose to add? According to ESPN, the answer lies on defense, either in the secondary — where free-agent acquisition Kristian Fulton is already looking like a bust — or the defensive line, which is lacking depth on the interior and pass-rush juice on the edge.

Who might be a target? The Jets could be looking to part ways with either EDGE Jermaine Johnson or CB Michael Carter II, while the Titans' impending fire sale could involve names like EDGE Arden Key and CB Roger McCreary. If the Chiefs really wanted to make a splash, though, they could call up the Dolphins and see whether they'd be willing to part ways with Jaelan Phillips. After all, it's not like Miami doesn't have bigger fish to fry (sorry) right now ...

NFL Rumors: Does Miami have any hope of getting out from under Tua Tagovailoa's contract?

... most pressingly: What can be done about Tua Tagovailoa? At this point, 2026 is looking like nothing more than a reset year in Miami, as the Tua/Mike McDaniel partnership has come apart at the seams. The Dolphins would no doubt love to get rid of Tagovailoa as quickly impossible, but actually doing so is easier said than done: He's got $54 million in guaranteed money next season, and given how badly he's regressed as a player this year, good luck finding a willing taker at that price tag.

Then again, as ESPN's Dan Graziano writes, the demand for even semi-viable quarterbacks is so high around the league that it's not out of the question Miami could find a trade partner. They'd undoubtedly have to part with a draft pick to do so, but it would be well worth it if it meant getting out from under the rest of his contract (and wiping the slate clean at QB). Of course, the Dolphins also don't have the leverage here, as any interested team could just wait for him to be cut before pouncing in free agency. Given Tagovailoa's injury history, and the fact that he's thrown not just one but two different head coaches under the bus now, a trade feels unlikely.

NFL Rumors: Are Cowboys a potential trade fit for Maxx Crosby?

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, are surging right now, winners of two of three after a home blowout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday. CeeDee Lamb is back healthy, and with George Pickens on the other side of the field and Dak Prescott under center, this has a claim to being one of — if not the — best offense in the NFL. If they can even get to passable on defense, this team could make some real noise in the NFC playoffs.

A big trade deadline acquisition would go a long way toward making that a reality. With that in mind, it's no surprise that Dallas has been linked to arguably the biggest name on the trade market this deadline season: star Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler corroborated the Cowboys' potential interest in Crosby, while also adding that Vegas doesn't seem particularly motivated to move him unless it gets bowled over by an offer.

Is Jerry Jones willing to pay that price? Given that he just balked on locking up Micah Parsons to a long-term deal, it seems unlikely. Then again, Dallas does have an extra first-rounder in 2026 with which to work, and we know how motivated they are to finally get back to the Super Bowl. Whether Crosby or someone else like Phillips or even Trey Hendrickson, it would be a surprise if the Cowboys don't make a splash before Nov. 4.