NFL Rumors roundup: Patriots getting screwed, Cowboys' big chip, QB market dead

Two days remain until it's pencils down for any more deals as the NFL Trade Deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. We've seen Jaire Alexander traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, in addition to other trades as well. But now everyone is wondering what other big surprises might be waiting. For the Dallas Cowboys, that could be a big move to help the defense, while also parting with a former top draft pick. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots could be aggressive as an emerging contender, but there are roadblocks that they have to pass. At least that's what the latest NFL rumors and buzz are telling us.

But they're also telling us that some of the more shocking potential trades, specifically ones involving the most important position on the field, might not be coming at the trade deadline. That's where we'll start with the latest rumors around the NFL heading into Week 9, the final slate of games before the deadline.

NFL Trade Deadline unlikely to see any QB movement

Joe Flacco has already been on the move across the state of Ohio this season, being traded from Cleveland to Cincinnati in the wake of the Joe Burrow injury. And with the state of quarterback play around the league, one might assume that teams would be willing to try and make a trade before the deadline for either a new starting option or even a depth piece. That, however, might be far from the reality of the situation leading up to Tuesday.

According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has drawn interest on the trade market, but Atlanta has pushed back and ultimately declined any offers or conversations to this point. They want to keep Cousins as the backup behind Michael Penix Jr. More notably, though, Graziano reports that we're unlikely to see any quarterbacks move before the deadline barring an injury to a starter on Sunday in Week 9 that could spark a team into action.

On the one hand, that's not all that shocking. While there are teams that would certainly love better quarterback play, many of those landing spots are riding with young quarterback trying to figure it out. That applies to teams like the Vikings, the Titans, the Saints, and several others.

At the same time, however, there are also teams like the New York Giants that have a glut at the position with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston sitting behind Jaxson Dart. In that regard, it's shocking that teams like the G-Men or others in similar situations aren't looking to try and shuffle assets around in exchange for draft capital. But, at the end of the day, fans shouldn't expect quarterbacks to be a big focus of this year's trade deadline — at least for right now.

You never know how much things can change in the NFL in only two days.

Cowboys could get value trading former first-rounder Mazi Smith

Despite the pervasive pessimism around the Cowboys at the start of the season in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade — and deservedly so, it should be said — the team is still in the playoff hunt, especially with one of the NFL's best offenses through the first eight weeks of the season. That has led to reports that Jerry Jones and Dallas could be aggressive to make instant-impact moves to help improve a defense that has already cost America's Team several games this season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Dallas is indeed in the market for defensive upgrades, specifically at linebacker and edge rusher. We've heard tell that the Cowboys have called on superstars Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson to no avail, but that is indicative of how strongly Jones and this team are trying to upgrade the defensive personnel.

What might benefit them in doing so is the fact that they could have a bidding war for former first-round pick Mazi Smith that could develop as there might be a market for the much-maligned Cowboy.

Smith has struggled mightily in Dallas, but his talent and first-round draft pedigree ultimately lead us to the age-old adage that he could just use a change of scenery. And with contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both eyeing defensive linemen at the trade deadline, per Rapoport, the Cowboys could be the prettiest girl at the table for a bidding war. That won't yield a first-round pick and perhaps not even a Day 2 pick because of Smith's shortcomings, but it could up the price a bit and help facilitate the trade to add to this Dallas defense.

Patriots might be blocked out from ideal EDGE trade targets

Even the most bullish Drake Maye believers have to be a bit shocked at how quickly he and this iteration of the Patriots have arrived under Mike Vrabel. But as this team sits at 6-2 on the season with an exceptionally manageable schedule remaining, New England is in prime position to be as aggressive at the trade deadline as they were in the offseason overall when it comes to adding talent.

Most indications are that, outside of running back, the Patriots' biggest needs are on the defense, specifically aiming to add more to their pass rush. That would make sense, and while they are far from alone in looking for additions on the edge for the rest of the season, New England has the positioning to make aggressive moves worth it. However, Graziano reports that the Pats might run into one big problem when it comes to that trade market.

While the edge-rusher market at the deadline is somewhat robust, there are three potential options — perhaps even three of the best options — that are currently on the Miami Dolphins in Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Matthew Judon. That complicates things for New England as, which Graziano noted, the Dolphins might be hesitant to trade such a piece to a division rival. That's certainly reasonable on Miami's part, but that also works against the Pats.

New England circumstantially has so much going for them that it's also not unreasonable to think that they could make an offer to Miami that they couldn't refuse if the Patriots heavily covet one of their trade assets. However, it also potentially makes it more likely that New England looks more heavily at guys like Arden Key, or someone who isn't playing for an AFC East foe.