NFL Rumors: Vikings-Thielen reunion, Chiefs trade buzz, Patriots big cuts

As we get into the final week of NFL preseason, most fans are just ready for the "real" games to start. The major positional battles are more or less settled, unless you're a New Orleans Saints quarterback, so what's really the point of all this preseason fanfare? Most teams will use this weekend as a dress rehearsal before chopping the roster down to 53 players and introducing rubber to the road.

That said, even in this final week, there are trades, free agent signings and everything in between. The NFL rumors are percolating on this fine Friday afternoon, and here are the most important tidbits.

Patriots expected to cut several wide receivers

The New England Patriots face a difficult decision on the wide reciever front. After struggling to compile depth at the position in recent years, suddenly New England has too much of a good thing. Multiple competent (or at least intriguing) wideouts are expected to get the axe before the roster cut deadline on Tuesday.

Chad Graff of The Athletic expects the following six wide receivers to crack the Patriots roster: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III. That would leave Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Kendrick Bourne on the cutting room floor.

None of this is overly shocking, but Polk was a second-round pick a year ago. He's slated to undergo season-ending surgery, so New England was just out of patience, but there was once a time when folks expected Polk and Drake Maye to form the foundation of this Patriots offense for the next decade.

Meanwhile, Bourne is an eight-year NFL vet (with four years in the Patriots organization). His production has been on a steady decline for years now, but it'll still feel different not watching him take the field week in, week out with a giant solider across his helmet.

Javon Baker might be the most unexpected name here. He earned rave reviews in training camp and he offers utility on the special teams. Unfortunately, after barely playing as a rookie, it would appear that Baker didn't do enough in actual preseason games to win over coaches or prognosticators.

Chiefs are in the market for a running back via trade

As teams begin to wrap up this period of intense roster evaluation, the whole league is ripe for trades. Brian Robinson Jr. was dealt from Washington to San Francisco on Friday, but the market for running backs is alive and well beyond him. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams interested in a potential upgrade to their running situation, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Sources: Teams making calls in search of running back additions include the Saints, Browns and Chiefs. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 21, 2025

This comes as a mild surprise, as the Chiefs are well set at RB — at least on paper. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt will split the majority of touches, while the competition for RB3 was between a proven vet in Elijah Mitchell and a promising rookie in Brashard Smith.

If the Chiefs want to trade for a running back, one has to assume Kansas City does not think highly of Mitchell or Smith. Even Hunt, a longtime favorite of fans and Patrick Mahomes alike, struggled last season, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. There is a difference between depth and playable depth. Mitchell has dealt with multiple major injuries over the years. Smith is a rookie. The Chiefs, clearly, want something a bit more stable behind Pacheco.

Vikings, Panthers discussing Adam Thielen trade

The Minnesota Vikings inquired with the Carolina Panthers about a trade for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. With Jordan Addison suspended for three games and Jalen Nailor hurt, Thielen could theoretically be in the Vikings lineup as a starter for Week 1.

Vikings have inquired about trading for Panthers WR Adam Thielen, per league sources.



With WR Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury, Thielen could wind up starting opening night for the Vikings if they can complete the trade. pic.twitter.com/ep7lrSbYo2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2025

This feels like a no-brainer for the Vikings and a no-go for the Panthers.

Thielen, 35, spent the first nine years of his NFL career in a Minnesota uniform. He understands the Kevin O'Connell system and he shouldn't take long to establish chemistry with J.J. McCarthy. Thielen has a gift for running sharp routes and just making himself available, offering a steady set of hands despite diminished athleticism and fewer explosive plays.

Carolina made several upgrades to the offense this summer, including Tet McMillan with the No. 9 pick. While Thielen probably isn't as much of a necessity as he was even last season, he still has a strong rapport with Bryce Young, a statement that applies to precious few individuals. As Carolina looks to nurse Young back to rising star status, Thielen feels like a helpful presence — more helpful than, like, a fifth-round pick from the Vikings.

Alas, if Minnesota is committed enough to getting something done, Thielen is clearly not untouchable.