NFL schedule release leaks tracker: Every rumor, game and announcement live

The 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. But before we get to that point, we're going to have a full day of leaks, rumors and the like swirling around for the NFL schedule that should give us some insight into what the full season will look like before the official release. Naturally, we want to keep track of all of that.

So that's exactly what we're doing. Every major NFL schedule leak or rumor that we get throughout Thursday before we get the full announcement, we'll have it here for you along with the rest our reactions and some of the best analysis that you'll find. Let's dive right into it!

Super Bowl rematch set for Week 1 kickoff

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks playing on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to get Week 1 started had been known for some time, but on Thursday ahead of the schedule release, we found out that it'll be a full-blown rematch from the game in Santa Clara in February. The New England Patriots will be on the road to play Seattle inside the unfriendly confines and hoping for a better showing than what we got in Super Bowl LX.

We also know a good bit of the primetime matchups that are going to be coming in Week 1, with the 49ers and Rams playing in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10, the Cowboys and Giants renewing their rivalry on Sunday Night Football, and the Broncos going on the road to face the Chiefs to cap off the first week of the season with a Monday Night Football matchup.

NFL International Games set

NFL International Press Conference | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are an abundance of international games in the 2026 NFL season, more so than we're even used to seeing with the NFL heading to Brazil again, as well as more games in Germany and the NFL's first-ever game in Australia. Here's what the international slate looks like after those announcements have been made.

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Australia – Thursday, Sept. 10, 8:35 p.m. ET

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Brazil – Sunday, Sept. 27, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 4: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts (London – Sunday, Oct. 4, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London – Sunday, Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London – Sunday, Oct. 18, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 7: New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Paris – Sunday, Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid – Sunday, Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 10: Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots (Munich – Sunday, Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City – Sunday, Nov. 22, 8:15 p.m. ET)

That's nine total international games that we're looking at that span across seven different countries outside of the United States. That should be a great taste of flavor for all of the international football fans.