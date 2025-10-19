NFL teams are finally treating the Tush Push like the mockery it is

The Tush Push controversy reached a new high on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings lined up in perhaps the most unique way to defend the tush push. The two teams seemingly lined up on top of each other during the play, in the neutral zone, and the officials didn’t call the flag. It shows how lazy they are when it comes to policing the controversial play. This is also why it’s time to ban the play once and for all.

Eagles and Vikings were literally lined up over top of each other on that tush push and the refs didn’t call neutral zone infractions. This shows me they’re not even trying to call it correctly. pic.twitter.com/YQSJlYgdfn — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) October 19, 2025

The controversy actually looms larger than the play itself. The Philadelphia Eagles found a way to exploit a generic quarterback sneak play that’s now become impossible to stop. And when a play that’s as overpowered as the tush push is still legal, it forces teams to get creative in trying to stop it. All of this extra work isn’t worth it for a play that doesn’t need to be in the game.

Minnesota Vikings prove why the tush push won’t survive the offseason

Are we really at the point where we’re having to lay horizontal to the play in an effort to stop the tush push? At this point, it just doesn’t make sense to continue to allow the play. This should be all the evidence needed for a near unanimous decision to ban the play. It was brought to a vote last year and fell just a few shy.

The unnecessary lengths teams are going to just to defend one play is crossing the line of ruining the integrity of the game. It’s easy to blame the referees, but with a play as controversial as the tush push, they’re focused on so many things so the simple infractions can get overlooked. The problem with the play is that it’s doing more harm than good.

I applaud the Eagles for coming up with a creative way to run a quarterback sneak that’s become extremely effective. But at what point is enough, enough? Coaches are tired of dealing with it, players are tired of facing it and the referees are tired of being criticized. There is already an abundance of proof that the play doesn’t need to be allowed, but if they need any more proof, add Sunday to the list.

Is there a way to fix the tush push without banning it?

There could very well be a way to fix the tush push without banning, though the grey area that would come with it is not worth it. Think about how many times the catch rule has been amended. Nobody knows what a catch is at this point and figuring out alternatives to the rules to keep the play in just isn’t worth it.

If more teams were using it and it was a critical part of teams’ gameplan, then maybe it’s worth looking into more, but with the Eagles as the only team that really uses it and knows how to perfect it, it just doesn’t make sense to try to find work arounds. Especially because doing that just adds more demand on the officials to get it right.

NFL officials already have a lot to worry about, adding more on their plate for one play that is better off being banned is just overkill. The tush push, for as much excitement as its brought since the Eagles adopted it, has brought on way too much controversy.

The only thing worth doing is banning it altogether. After Sunday, it’s clear teams aren’t going to want to deal with it anymore, the refs are over it and honestly the Eagles are probably over it as well as it’s become more of a headache for them than anything. The Vikings lining up they way they did is proof nobody is taking it seriously any more so taking it out altogether will make everything better.