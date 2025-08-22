NFL trade grades: Combining the Deebo Samuel and Brian Robinson Jr. trades into one

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers' front offices ostensibly have a strong working relationship. They've now struck a second trade this offseason, so you're not wrong for having a feeling of déjà vu. Both deals involve a known commodity, too, highlighting their collaborative partnership.

This time, the Commanders sent out the veteran player in exchange for Day 3 draft capital. They were actively shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr., and San Francisco was willing to take him off their hand. The roles were reversed a handful of months ago, with the 49ers rerouting one-time All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters seemingly left on good terms after seven seasons in various executive roles with San Francisco. He's putting 49ers ties to use, or is it vice versa? Did Washington's top decision-maker get the better end of his former employer in aggregate between the two swaps?

In aggregate:



Commanders get Deebo and a 6th from the 49ers.



Send back Brian Robinson and a 5th.



Do with that as you wish. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2025

Altogether, Washington received Samuel and a 2026 sixth-round pick, and San Francisco landed Robinson and the Commanders' 2025 fifth-round selection. The 49ers chose former Oregon standout tailback Jordan James with the asset they collected from their first of the mentioned transactions with the NFC runner-ups. Both clubs addressed needs and found some roster clarity in the process, albeit at varying costs.

All-Pro wideout Terry McLaurin, who's notably in a well-chronicled contractual dispute with Washington, led the team in receiving yards last season with 1,096. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who turns 35 in November and has an injury history, was the next-closest at 654. If that doesn't tell you how desperate they were for a legitimate second pass-catching weapon, nothing will, hence the idea of acquiring Samuel. However, the Commanders agreed to take on the remainder of Deebo's contract, costing them at least $17.55 million this year.

Samuel probably isn't worth that money at this stage in his career. He offers upside, though regressing efficiency and explosiveness, combined with health concerns, make him a potential liability. The 29-year-old brings a level of physicality that can result in constant nicks and bruises.

Stop us if you've heard this before, but San Francisco sorely lacks bodies in the backfield. In early August, second-year runner Isaac Guerendo suffered a shoulder issue that will sideline him for a"few weeks," per Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. James went down with a broken finger that required surgery days later.

It will be fascinating to see how Robinson fits into the picture when the 49ers are at full strength. Could he siphon some of the between-the-tackles workload to help keep superstar bellcow Christian McCaffrey fresh? Probably not. But it's at least worth finding out at the cost they're paying, which can't necessarily be said for Samuel in Washington at his price tag.

49ers trade grade: B

Commanders trade grade: B-