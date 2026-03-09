NFL trade grades: Cowboys reunite Rashan Gary with Kenny Clark in deal with Packers

The Green Bay Packers have traded EDGE rusher Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN. Gary, who excels against the run, will provide a much-needed skillset to the Cowboys defense. Dallas was one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run last season, even with Kenny Clark (and Quinnen Williams, who they added at the trade deadline).

The Cowboys are familiar with Gary from his draft prep, as they were interested in him back in 2019, when he was selected with the 12th-overall pick by Green Bay. Gary was also good friends with Kenny Clark, and played under new Cowboys’ DC Christian Parker when he was a quality control coach with the Packers back in 2019.

Trade: the Green Bay Packers are finalizing a deal that would send DT Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick, per ESPN sources. pic.twitter.com/1s2qXSvFeu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Who won the Packers-Cowboys trade for Rashan Gary?

In Gary, the Cowboys add a run stuffer who should fit their system with new defensive play-caller Christian Parker. If Dallas wants this defense to improve over time – and give Parker a real chance to succeed where Matt Eberflus couldn't – they had to let him add his guys.

As for the Packers, a fourth-round return for Gary may seem like a poor return on investment at first, but his name had been floated in rumors for months. Green Bay wasn't going to keep Gary around for another season, and adding a mid-round pick (not the late-round return that was originally floated), is ideal, especially in the 2027 draft class, which could help the Packers find a young replacement for backup QB Malik Willis – or, ideally, a more important position.

Cowboys trade grade: B

Packers trade grade: B-

