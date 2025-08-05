NFL Trade Grades: Eagles and Raiders exchange defensive depth pieces

Sometimes I think NFL general managers get a little bored and call their front office friends of other teams to see if they're interested in making a trade. Like, I can clearly envision Eagles GM Howie Roseman deciding to call Raiders GM John Spytek on Monday night and them kind of agreeing, "Sure, why not?" on a deal that sends cornerback Jakorian Bennett to Philadelphia for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.

It might not be a blockbuster, but its' not a nothing burger, either. Bennett has been a regular player in the Raiders' secondary and Booker, despite being buried on a Super Bowl-winning defense, has plenty of talent to carve out a spot on a roster.

NFL Trade grades as Eagles add Jakorian Bennett, Raiders get Thomas Booker

Of the two, Bennett is certainly the player with more experience under his belt. Last year, he posted eight passes defensed for the Raiders in 10 games played, missing a chunk of the season with a shoulder injury. He's a playable corner who likely won't start in Philadelphia but might get some real playing time opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

Plus, whenever Howie Roseman makes a trade at this point, Eagles, fans (rightfully) trust him blindly.

Meanwhile, the Raiders add Booker who fell victim to being buried behind an elite defensive line in Philadelphia. He has a legion of truthers in the Eagles fanbase and should get a chance to prove them right in Las Vegas.

This trade feels like two teams going, "He'd probably fit better on your team." Even with Booker potentially possessing some upside, I think the Eagles make it out a little better here just because Bennett has already established himself as a playable piece in the secondary. But a mostly fair deal all around. A random one, but a solid one.

Yay, August NFL trades!

Philadelphia Eagles trade grade: B+

Las Vegas Raiders trade grade: B