NFL trade grades: Saints send fan favorite Khalen Saunders to Jaguars hours after preseason matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints struck a trade mere hours after playing to a 17-17 tie in Sunday's preseason game. Veteran DT Khalen Saunders, a two-time Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, is on his way to Jacksonville, where he can shore up Anthony Campanile's pass rush, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Saints are sending veteran DT Khalen Saunders to the #Jaguars, per sources.



Saunders started for New Orleans in today’s preseason game against Jacksonville … and now is joining them. pic.twitter.com/Zx9w5uF5Jb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2025

Saunders appeared in 13 games (10 starts) for the Saints last season, his second with the organization. He tallied 43 tackles, five QB hits and two sacks. He also pulled out this incredible 37-yard interception return, one of the few highlights from an otherwise dour campaign in New Orleans.

The Khalen Sanders moment was an amazing play. It was not an angry run.

pic.twitter.com/xmI2fu6nQr — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 8, 2024

While Saunders was probably a reserve in New Orleans this season, he walks into a prime opportunity with the Jaguars. He can compete for reps with the likes of Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, neither of whom project as above-average starters at this stage in their careers.

Jaguars grade: B

Saints grade: --

