NFL trade grades: Steelers make another offseason splash with Jalen Ramsey deal

Talk about an active offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They first landed their star wide receiver in DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Then, they finally addressed their quarterback void earlier this month by signing Aaron Rodgers. Who knew that the Steelers had one more blockbuster deal left in them before training camp?

On Monday, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey announced that he was being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Steelers. Ramsey had been expected to be dealt this offseason, and it turned out to be the Steelers who won-out in the end.

In case that wasn't enough of a big deal, the Dolphins are receiving their former 2018 first-round pick and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick! ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter was first to report the shocking return heading to Miami.

ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.



The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

Shortly thereafter, the deal also involved the Dolphins sending tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, while also receiving a one-year, $12 million contract extension.

Steelers land star CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith in blockbuster deal with Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick

So the full deal is as follows, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport:

Steelers receive: CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 7th Round Pick

Dolphins receive: S Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 5th Round Pick

As part of the deal, the Steelers are readjusting Ramsey's contract as part of the deal, giving him a $1.5 million raise to make his salary $26.6 million.

The timing of this could not be more perfect. The rival Baltimore Ravens recently brought in former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to shore up their secondary. So, the Steelers responded with a deal of their own, by bringing in the other top cornerback available this offseason.

Ramsey had spent two years with the Dolphins, were he made the Pro Bowl in the 2023 season. Last season, Ramsey played all 17 games in 2024, where he recorded 60 combined tackles (39 solo, 21 assisted), 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. In coverage, Ramsey allowed 44 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns on 71 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Also heading to the Steelers is Jonnu Smith, who had been a fixture for Arthur Smith offenses, whether it was on the Tennessee Titans or Atlanta Falcons. It shouldn't come as a shock that the Steelers offensive coordinator once again has Smith back in his offense.

Last season, Smith recorded 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 111 targets. Those were the best numbers that Smith put up in a single season in his career, and that was outside an Arthur Smith offense. We'll see if he can get close to the numbers he put up in his lone season in Miami.

As for the Dolphins, they are getting back Fitzpatrick, the star safety they drafted out of Alabama in 2018. Fitzpatrick played less than two seasons for the Dolphins before ultimately getting dealt to the Steelers in the middle of the 2019 season. During his time in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick solidified himself as one of the top safeties in the game, making the Pro Bowl five times and being named First team All-Pro three times.

This past season, Fitzpatrick recorded 96 combined tackles (62 solo, 34 assisted), four passes defended, and one interception.

With training camp weeks away, the Steelers and Dolphins decided to reshape their rosters with one massive trade. The Steelers get a top cornerback and a tight end with familiarity with the team's offense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins get a top safety in Fitzpatrick who is under contract for two more seasons.

Steelers trade grade: B+

Dolphins: B-

This story and grade will be updated once additional information is provided.