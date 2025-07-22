Fansided

NFL Training Camp schedule: Dates and locations for all 32 teams

The training camp schedule for all 32 NFL teams.
ByCaden Handwork|
Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workout
Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workout | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it, as preseason football is set to kick off on July 31 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. Over the past couple of days, several NFL teams have opened training camp practices, with all 32 rosters getting back out onto the practice field by July 22.

Rookies have already reported to training camp, while veterans from multiple teams have begun arriving as well. There are several intriguing storylines to follow throughout July and August, including the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle and the performance of top 2025 draft selection Travis Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's everything to know about what the next few weeks have in store.

How long is NFL training camp?

NFL training camps are set to run for about three weeks from late July to the middle of August. Camp will continue to run throughout the NFL preseason schedule. Outside of the Hall of Fame Game on July 31, Week 1 of the preseason is set to begin on August 7 and wrap up on August 23.

What to expect during NFL training camp

Throughout the training camp period, teams from all across the league will be finalizing their rosters for the 2025 season. Many positions on offense and defense will be up for grabs over the next few weeks, as starting spots are determined and the final spots on each roster are won and lost.

Quarterbacks seem to be the one position where questions will be answered, but there are many other positions where starters will be filled. For many, training camp is the most important time of preparing for the season, as it helps players and teams to fully prepare for the NFL regular season.

NFL Training Camp Schedule and Locations:

With NFL training camp underway, here's the schedule and locations of all 32 NFL teams.

Team

Reporting Date

Location

Arizona Cardinals

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Atlanta Falcons

July 23 (rookies and veterans)

IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia

Baltimore Ravens

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

Buffalo Bills

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York

Carolina Panthers

July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago Bears

July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

Cincinnati Bengals

July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland Browns

July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

Dallas Cowboys

July 21 (rookies and veterans)

River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California

Denver Broncos

July 16 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado

Detroit Lions

July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)

Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan

Green Bay Packers

July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Houston Texans

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston, Texas

Indianapolis Colts

July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana

Jacksonville Jaguars

July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida

Kansas City Chiefs

July 21 (rookies and veterans)

Missouri Western State University, St. Joesph's, Missouri

Las Vegas Raiders

July 17 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada

Los Angeles Chargers

July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)

The Bolt, El Segundo, California

Los Angeles Rams

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California

Miami Dolphins

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida

Minnesota Vikings

July 20 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota

New England Patriots

July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

New Orleans Saints

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Oshsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana

New York Giants

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Jets

July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Steelers

July 23 (rookies and veterans)

Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

San Francisco 49ers

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California

Seattle Seahawks

July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida

Tennessee Titans

July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Washington Commanders

July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia

