NFL Training Camp schedule: Dates and locations for all 32 teams

The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it, as preseason football is set to kick off on July 31 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. Over the past couple of days, several NFL teams have opened training camp practices, with all 32 rosters getting back out onto the practice field by July 22.

Rookies have already reported to training camp, while veterans from multiple teams have begun arriving as well. There are several intriguing storylines to follow throughout July and August, including the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle and the performance of top 2025 draft selection Travis Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's everything to know about what the next few weeks have in store.

How long is NFL training camp?

NFL training camps are set to run for about three weeks from late July to the middle of August. Camp will continue to run throughout the NFL preseason schedule. Outside of the Hall of Fame Game on July 31, Week 1 of the preseason is set to begin on August 7 and wrap up on August 23.

What to expect during NFL training camp

Throughout the training camp period, teams from all across the league will be finalizing their rosters for the 2025 season. Many positions on offense and defense will be up for grabs over the next few weeks, as starting spots are determined and the final spots on each roster are won and lost.

Quarterbacks seem to be the one position where questions will be answered, but there are many other positions where starters will be filled. For many, training camp is the most important time of preparing for the season, as it helps players and teams to fully prepare for the NFL regular season.

NFL Training Camp Schedule and Locations:

With NFL training camp underway, here's the schedule and locations of all 32 NFL teams.