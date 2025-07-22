NFL Training Camp schedule: Dates and locations for all 32 teams

The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it, as preseason football is set to kick off on July 31 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. Over the past couple of days, several NFL teams have opened training camp practices, with all 32 rosters getting back out onto the practice field by July 22.
Rookies have already reported to training camp, while veterans from multiple teams have begun arriving as well. There are several intriguing storylines to follow throughout July and August, including the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle and the performance of top 2025 draft selection Travis Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's everything to know about what the next few weeks have in store.
How long is NFL training camp?
NFL training camps are set to run for about three weeks from late July to the middle of August. Camp will continue to run throughout the NFL preseason schedule. Outside of the Hall of Fame Game on July 31, Week 1 of the preseason is set to begin on August 7 and wrap up on August 23.
What to expect during NFL training camp
Throughout the training camp period, teams from all across the league will be finalizing their rosters for the 2025 season. Many positions on offense and defense will be up for grabs over the next few weeks, as starting spots are determined and the final spots on each roster are won and lost.
Quarterbacks seem to be the one position where questions will be answered, but there are many other positions where starters will be filled. For many, training camp is the most important time of preparing for the season, as it helps players and teams to fully prepare for the NFL regular season.
NFL Training Camp Schedule and Locations:
With NFL training camp underway, here's the schedule and locations of all 32 NFL teams.
Team
Reporting Date
Location
Arizona Cardinals
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Atlanta Falcons
July 23 (rookies and veterans)
IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland
Buffalo Bills
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York
Carolina Panthers
July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago Bears
July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals
July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Browns
July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio
Dallas Cowboys
July 21 (rookies and veterans)
River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California
Denver Broncos
July 16 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado
Detroit Lions
July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)
Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay Packers
July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Houston Texans
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston, Texas
Indianapolis Colts
July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars
July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs
July 21 (rookies and veterans)
Missouri Western State University, St. Joesph's, Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders
July 17 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada
Los Angeles Chargers
July 12 (rookies), July 16 (veterans)
The Bolt, El Segundo, California
Los Angeles Rams
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California
Miami Dolphins
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida
Minnesota Vikings
July 20 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota
New England Patriots
July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans Saints
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Oshsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana
New York Giants
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Jets
July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Steelers
July 23 (rookies and veterans)
Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania
San Francisco 49ers
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California
Seattle Seahawks
July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida
Tennessee Titans
July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee
Washington Commanders
July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia