NFL Wild Card weather report: Bears-Packers snow game, plus Steelers and Patriots forecasts

One thing you can guarantee is it’s going to be a cold one between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers; perfect football weather if you will. But the below freezing temperatures isn’t what will make it picturesque football weather, it’s the forecasted snow predicted at Soldier Field and in the Windy City on Saturday night. Here’s what to expect from the weather for the Bears-Packers wild card matchup, plus potential weather threats for the Pittsburgh Steelers game and New England Patriots game.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Possible snow showers could slow the pace of the game down

Forecast:

Wind: Gusts up to 30 mph

Snow: Flurries in the first half

Temp: 35 degrees around kickoff (feels like 22 degrees)

Biggest impact

The biggest impact in this game is that the weather will be cold and the flurries could add another dynamic to the play calling and pace of play. The forecast calls for flurries with no real accumulating snow, though you just never know with it coming off Lake Michigan. It all depends on how well the Bears grounds crew protects the field beforehand. The field will be hard, just not sure how much that will impact the game.

Both Green Bay and Chicago are cold-weather cities, so this isn’t anything abnormal. The offenses may play a bit slower to start the game, but I don’t see the weather causing too many issues.

Where should you put your money?

Placing a bet on the game? I wouldn’t stray too far from your planned approach just because of the snow. The Bears aren’t a running team and if they want their season to be extended beyond the wild card, it lies in Caleb Williams’ hands. Remember last year’s snow game between the LA Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles? Matthew Stafford threw for over 300 passing yards. There’s going to be less snow in Chicago this weekend so I’d still bet on Williams to have a big game.

Field note

The most important thing to note about the field playing surface is that Soldier Field tends to get messy quickly so if the snow does accumulate, it could disrupt play. Assuming there will be a tarp on the field ahead of kickoff, that should protect the surface for kickoff. But once the game starts, the snow could cause the playing conditions to be less than ideal.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers: No snow, but cool temperatures loom over Acrisure Stadium

Forecast:

Wind: Gusts up to 20 mph

Snow: None

Temp: 34 degrees (feels like 24)

Biggest impact

The weather won’t be a problem but it will be cold. That means catching the ball and kicking the ball could be problematic. The ball will feel like a rock out there for much of the game and it could be an issue for the Texans more so than the Steelers. According to Yahoo Sports, teams that play in a dome are 1-14 on the road when playing in temperatures less than 40 degrees.

Who should you put your money on?

I wouldn’t bet against the Steelers and I wouldn’t bet against DK Metcalf. He’s making his return after a two-game suspension and he’ll be the reason the Steelers have playoff success. After all, the Steelers offense looked abysmal without him. He’s going to have a big game and Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to cold-weather games.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: Chance of snow could make wild card matchup interesting

Forecast:

Wind: 5 to 7 mph

Snow: 20 percent chance

Temp: 28 degrees

Biggest impact

The LA Chargers will have the biggest effect by far, playing in a cold weather game in a different time zone. The Patriots are used to cold temperatures this time of the year, though they haven’t played this late in the season since Tom Brady was under center. It’s going to be cold, but the snow threat shouldn’t impact the game too much.

Who should you put your money on?

I would stay away from the Chargers regardless if it’s sunny and 70s or cold and 20s. Justin Herbert struggles in the playoffs so the weather won’t have too much impact on him. I’d bet on TreVeyon Henderson having a big game. Sure the Chargers have a solid run defense, but if the run game is going to dictate how this game goes, he’s a safe bet.