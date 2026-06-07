3 Packers who will be pushed out of Green Bay after Christian Watson extension

Devonte Wyatt, Keisean Nixon, and Lukas Van Ness face uncertain futures, as the team will likely look for cheaper options or struggle to afford them.

The Green Bay Packers were right to reward Christian Watson with a massive contract extension given his potential to blossom into a high-end No. 1 wide receiver in the modern NFL. The pile of money doled out to the productive pass catcher will force GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff into some tough decisions about some of Watson's teammates over the next few offseasons.

Interestingly, Watson's four-year, $110.5 million deal likely won't change the future of any big names in his own position group. Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed's futures with the franchise are on solid footing. That does not mean some of his teammates at other positions should not be looking over their shoulders due to Watson's new salary.

The following three big-name Packers should know their future with the team is now in serious jeopardy. The money they will want to make in the near future won't fit inside the team's cap structure after the Watson deal. That's the cruelty of the business of NFL football.

Devonte Wyatt is playing his last season with the Packers

There's a strong chance that 2026 was going to be Devonte Wyatt's last season in Green Bay even before Watson got his new deal. Paying just under $13 million to a defensive tackle who posted a PFF grade of 52.9 last season is bad business for a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes.

There's an outside chance Wyatt might be willing to re-up with Green Bay at a smaller number once he hits free agency, but it might be best for all parties for him to find greener pastures in 2027 and beyond. Wyatt came into the league with big expectations as a first-round pick, but his performance is trending in the wrong direction.

The Packers will need to spend a valuable resource to replace Wyatt, but they won't be willing to meet his salary demands. The Watson deal will make it easy for the front office to justify letting him go to their passionate fanbase.

The Packers will let Keisean Nixon play his later years somewhere else

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keisean Nixon held up as an average starter for Green Bay in 2025 during his age-28 season. That does not mean he has a long-term future with the Packers.

Instead, look for the franchise to let him depart via unrestricted free agency once his deal expires at the end of the season. He's getting perilously close to the magical age of 30, where cornerbacks tend to experience age-related decline at a rapid rate.

Green Bay might have considered extending him for another year or two before the Watson deal, but now they'll look elsewhere for a cheaper option with more upside. Nixon has exceeded expectations for the Packers, but that won't keep him on the roster in 2027.

Lukas Van Ness suddenly is under even more pressure

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Some Packers fans weren't thrilled when their favorite team exercised Lukas Van Ness' fifth-year option earlier this summer. The simple reality is that committing $13 million to a defensive end with any chance to become a quality starter is an easy choice for every NFL team.

The real question for Van Ness is what the Packers will want to do with him after the 2027 campaign. His chances of landing a big deal are on the decline after seeing Watson getting paid. Ironically, it's now distinctly possible that Van Ness might price himself out of Green Bay's comfort zone if he really breaks out sometime in the next two years.

There is time for Gutekunst and his staff to make moves to clear space for a Van Ness extension, but their margin for error is smaller after locking Watson up for the long haul. The young edge rusher's days in Green Bay aren't numbered, but it's becoming harder and harder to see a future for Van Ness with the team that drafted him.

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