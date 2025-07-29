4 biggest Madden 99 Club snubs: Steelers and Chiefs fans have biggest gripe

The NFL and Electronic Arts released the prestigious "Madden 99 Club" members on Monday and seven players found themselves amongst the elite in the popular video game.

Introducing your official #Madden26 99 Club Class!



Sundays Start Early! 7 Days Early Access Begins 8/7*.

🔗: https://t.co/wxZXS8ajue | #Madden26Ratings pic.twitter.com/219voq3gW3 — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 28, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson all made the cut as the very best in the virtual world.

Players of the Madden 26 game will have a week of early access to the game starting on Aug. 8, but fans online are already making their feelings known on those excluded from the ranks.

4 biggest snubs from exclusive Madden 99 club

T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt just earned himself a hefty $123 million contract extension, which should tell you everything you need to know about how the Steelers feel about his talents. However, he has to watch for yet another year while his greatest rival, Garrett, took the Madden crown from him yet again.

The 30-year-old was notably slower to close out the 2024 season, recording just two sacks in the team's final five games of the year. That being said, he should use this snub as fuel for his fire, especially with Pittsburgh debuting a new-look roster that appears to be in win-now mode.

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

It's true, Mahomes was subpar compared to his previous MVP-caliber seasons last year, but even his subpar was incredible. There's an argument to be made that Mahomes should perennially be in the Madden 99 club until he absolutely lays an egg.

One could say Super Bowl LIX was that egg, though. His two interceptions, including a deadly pick-six, were uncharacteristic and showed that the king does, indeed, bleed. It still shouldn't surprise fans if he rebounds this year and plays lights out like he's already in the Madden 99 club.

Patrick Surtain II - Denver Broncos

This is where the game developers truly make fans scratch their heads. Surtain was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, but may suffer from the mediocre popularity of his position at cornerback. Garrett being the only defensive player included on the list raises some eyebrows.

Last year, Surtain was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection. He recorded four picks for132 return yards, the most in the NFL. He defended 11 passes, logged 45 total tackles, and allowed a passer rating of 58.9 in coverage. According to Pro Football Reference, Surtain allowed just 38 completions on a 61.3% percentage for just 326 yards.

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

King Henry seems to have fallen victim to the (well-deserved) Saquon hype and is suffering due to falling short of the NFL rushing crown last year. While that was unfortunate, you'll be hard-pressed to find another rusher in the league that could threaten Barkley's prowess without ever touching the field.

He came within 79 yards of topping 2,000 yards for the second time in his career which would've made him the first player in NFL history to achieve that feat. It's a crime that the Madden 99 club didn't have room for Henry and his automatic first-round fantasy football value.