4 Dillon Gabriel trade destinations to help the Browns save face

Dillon Gabriel is the next Cleveland Browns quarterback to be hit with an injury this training camp. According to Pro Football Talk, Gabriel is hampered with hamstring tightness. In a way, this is kind of solving the Browns’ quarterback issue by itself. With Kenny Pickett and now Gabriel missing reps, it’s giving Shedeur Sanders more first-team reps while also proving why they re-signed Joe Flacco this offseason.

Cleveland started training camp with four quarterbacks and even teased bringing all four of them onto the 53-man roster. Now, two could end up being the odd ones out due to injuries. And though he’s dealing with an injury, that might not affect his trade value.

Quarterbacks always get moved around this time of the year with injuries and training camp depth. Gabriel has done enough to at least let the Browns dangle him as trade bait. Now if a team bites, it would be the best case scenario as the Browns surely don’t want to keep all four quarterbacks deep into the preseason.

4 teams that should entertain adding Dillon Gabriel this preseason via a trade with the Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings

Most of the teams on this list probably don’t need a quarterback, but having a young quarterback to build around isn’t a bad option. That’s why Minnesota could be interested in adding Gabriel. Kevin O’Connell has proved to be a quarterback guru and if things don’t work out with J.J. McCarthy, another young prospect wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Gabriel would be a depth piece and somebody that could, long term, help this offense out if they need it. McCarthy is coming off an injury so if he does get hurt again, Gabriel wouldn’t be a bad player to build around. He’d probably benefit from one season in the system before getting thrown into the fire.

But it’s something that could be a fun idea in the future. If nothing comes from it, then the Vikings could end up using Gabriel as a career backup until they decide to move on from McCarthy. Again, not something the Vikings need per se, just something that could work out for them in the long run.

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore should not want his tenure tied to Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler. But if he has to turn to a rookie or inexperienced quarterback, Gabriel is standing right there. I think Gabriel is more talented than Shough, personally. Which is why if he spirals, Gabriel wouldn’t be a bad option.

I don’t like the idea of three quarterbacks on the roster with a combined one year of experience. But if Moore was going to turn to any rookie, it should probably be one that had a better collegiate career than Shough. After all, Gabriel did play in the College Football Playoff, played at Oregon and Oklahoma and won a conference championship. The Saints are in an interesting situation where they have limited options. None of the current ones are great and none of the potential options are that much better.

But Rattler proved he’s a long way from being a starter in the NFL and the Saints are going to come to that same realization with Shough too. Gabriel isn’t much better, but if we’re running quarterback experiments, might as well throw one more in the mix.

New York Jets

The New York Jets went all in on Justin Fields and their quarterback depth is proof of that. If they wanted to add some substance to their quarterback room to back up Fields, Gabriel wouldn’t be a bad option. This is a best case scenario because it puts pressure on Fields to play well without putting his starting role in jeopardy.

Gabriel shouldn’t start this season and probably won’t. So adding him could be insurance if Fields just absolutely collapses this season. The Jets ensured him they wouldn’t get his replacement in the draft. And the fact that they didn’t draft a quarterback high means they believe in him.

Fields shouldn’t be threatened by Gabriel so if they brought him in, it shouldn’t change how his plays or if he feels like, with the Steelers, he’s on borrowed time. Again, not a great option, but it could be a lot worse. Adding Gabriel for depth has to be at least slightly intriguing.

Los Angeles Rams

It’s no surprise the Rams are going to be in the quarterback market in the near future. Matthew Stafford is in his twilight years and probably after the next few seasons, going to be calling it a career. That’s where Gabriel could be a perfect option. Right now, the Rams wouldn’t have to give up a lot at all to land Gabriel.

And bringing him in now would help him learn the system and learn from Stafford before he takes over. Right now, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as backups, but let’s be honest, neither are long term options.

The Rams are going to have to address their quarterback position sooner rather than later, they might as well get their guy now instead of hoping the draft falls their way or giving up a whole lot for potential.