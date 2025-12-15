Cowboys playoff scenarios: Dallas’ extremely thin chance explained

The Dallas Cowboys needed a win badly on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, who were mathematically knocked out of the NFL playoffs. The Vikings played near spoiler, beating Dallas 31-26 and thinning out the Cowboys’ playoff chances. Despite a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, the Cowboys still had a chance at reaching the postseason.

With Philadelphia’s win over Las Vegas and the Cowboys loss to Minnesota, now the Cowboys will need a whole lot of help to get into the postseason and avoid a second-straight season on the outside. As Brian Schottenheimer looks to capitalize on his first head coaching job, here’s a look at what it would take for him and the Cowboys to get into the playoffs in his first season.

Can the Dallas Cowboys still win the NFC East after loss, Philly win?

According to NFL.com, the Cowboys have a less than one percent chance at reaching the playoffs and the Eagles now have a more than 99 percent chance to get there. The Cowboys’ best shot at getting to the NFL playoffs was winning the NFC East, which is now essentially impossible.

The only way for the Cowboys to get to the playoffs at this point is to win the division with them losing tiebreakers to the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. According to The Athletic’s playoff simulator, the only way for Dallas to get into the playoffs is to win out and for Philly to lose out.

Philadelphia has to play the Washington Commanders twice so losing those is the only advantage Dallas would have. Even if the Eagles won just one game, it would be enough to keep the Cowboys out of the playoffs for another year.

What do the Dallas Cowboys have left to play for this year?

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

The Cowboys will most likely be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16 if the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have to lose out and the Cowboys have to win out for a fighting chance. But even then, should the Cowboys be prepared to actually get into the playoffs this year?

They should spend the rest of this season evaluating everybody and deciding which position group needs the most work. Their offensive line has taken some injury hits and their secondary really needs some improvements. Trevon Diggs is the biggest question mark as he’s been injured most of the season.

Dallas turned to Kaiir Elam and that hasn’t been as optimistic as the Cowboys would have hoped. DaRon Bland hasn’t been as elite as he was a few years ago either, and their safeties are average at best. I think Logan Wilson will need time to grow with his new team and they’ll obviously need to fill out their defensive line.

The rest of this season is about looking toward the offseason. The Cowboys will most likely get left out of the postseason. No need to get their hopes up with a hopeless run for the postseason. Unless the Eagles implode, the Cowboys should start preparing for the offseason. They’d need a miracle to get to the NFL Playoffs and the odds aren’t on their side.