Every NFL legend and current player announcing picks at the 2026 NFL Draft

The event will highlight regional ties with multiple presenters having connections to Pennsylvania, including several University of Pittsburgh and Penn State alumni.

A group of NFL legends and current stars will take the stage to announce all the picks in the second and third rounds, with each team having at least one representative.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from Thursday, Apr. 23 through Saturday, Apr. 25, featuring a unique announcement format for Day 2.

The 2026 NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh from Thursday, Apr. 23 through Saturday, Apr. 25 giving fans the chance to see the next generation of talent find their NFL homes. While Roger Goodell will hear the boos as he announces all the picks in the first round, Day 2 will elicit far more cheers. That's because NFL legends and current players will step in to announce all the picks in the second and third rounds.

Each team has a representative (or four if you're the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers) who will step up to the podium to introduce the draft selection. And we've got the complete list of the who's who of football stars.

NFL legends and current players announcing picks at the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced a list of 36 representatives who will take the stage in Pittsburgh. Nine of them are NFL Hall of Famers. Four of them are active players. And more than a dozen of them have ties to the state of Pennsylvania.

Here's the complete list:

Team Player Why Arizona Cardinals James Conner (2017-present) Current lead RB and team centerpiece Atlanta Falcons Michael Turner (2004-2012) 2-time Pro Bowl RB; 2nd in Falcons rushing TDs Baltimore Ravens Mark Ingram (2011-2020) Leading rusher in 2019 Buffalo Bills Shane Conlan (1987-1995) 3-time Pro Bowl LB; defensive anchor in 90s Super Bowl runs Carolina Panthers Jake Delhomme (1997-2011) Starting QB in Super Bowl XXXVIII Chicago Bears Jimbo Covert (1983-1990) Hall of Fame OT; Super Bowl XX champion Cincinnati Bengals Ken Anderson (1971-1986) 1981 MVP and 4-time passing leader; Starting QB of Super Bowl XVI Cleveland Browns Phil Dawson (1999-2019) Long-time K; 2nd in Browns all-time scoring Dallas Cowboys Tony Dorsett (1977-1988) Hall of Fame RB; 2nd in Cowboys all-time rushing Dallas Cowboys Drew Pearson (1973-1983) Hall of Fame WR; Caught the original "Hail Mary" Denver Broncos TJ Ward (2010-2017) Pro Bowl S; Super Bowl 50 champion Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson (2007-2015) Hall of Fame WR; NFL record for single-season receiving yards Green Bay Packers John Kuhn (2005-2017) 3-time Pro Bowl FB; Super Bowl XLV champion Houston Texans Billy Miller (1999-2008) TE scored first TD in Texans history Indianapolis Colts Pat McAfee (2009-2016) 2-time Pro Bowl P; Popular radio/TV host Jacksonville Jaguars Paul Posluszny (2007-2017) Pro Bowl LB; Jaguars' all-time leader in solo tackles Kansas City Chiefs Bill Maas (1984-1993) Pro Bowl DT; 40 career sacks at NT Las Vegas Raiders Matt Millen (1980-1991) Pro Bowl LB; Super Bowl XV, XVIII champion Los Angeles Chargers Shawne Merriman (2005-2012) 3-time Pro Bowl LB; 2006 NFL sacks leader Los Angeles Rams Tavon Austin (2013-2021) 3rd in Rams all-time punt return yardage Miami Dolphins Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987) Hall of Fame C; 1985 NFL Man of the Year Minnesota Vikings Brian O'Neill (2018-present) Current Pro Bowl RT and offensive line anchor New England Patriots Deion Branch (2002-2012) Super Bowl XXXIX MVP; Patriots leading WR in Super Bowl XXXVIII New Orleans Saints Marques Colston (2006-2015) Saints' all-time leader in catches, yards, TDs New York Giants Osi Umenyiora (2003-2014) 2-time Pro Bowl DE; Super Bowl XLII, XLVI champion New York Jets Curtis Martin (1995-2005) Hall of Fame RB; Jets' all-time leading rusher Philadelphia Eagles Brian Westbrook (2002-2010) 2-time Pro Bowl RB; 3rd in Eagles all-time rushing yards Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis (1993-2005) Hall of Fame RB; Super Bowl XL champion Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. (2023-present) Current standout CB; son of franchise legend Joey Porter Sr. Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Sr. (1999-2011) 4-time Pro Bowl linebacker; Super Bowl XL champion Pittsburgh Steelers John Stallworth (1974-1987) Hall of Fame WR; Super Bowl

X, X, XIII, XIV champion San Francisco 49ers Andy Lee (2004-2023) 3-time Pro Bowl P; 49ers all-time leader in punt yards Seattle Seahawks Cliff Avril (2008-2017) Pro Bowl DE; Super Bowl XLVIII champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ronde Barber (1997-2012) Hall of Fame CB; Buccaneers all-time leader in INTs Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons (2019-present) Current 2-time Pro Bowl DT and defensive leader Washington Commanders Mark Rypien (1986-2001) 2-time Pro Bowl QB; Super Bowl XXVI MVP

Hall of Famers announcing NFL Draft picks

Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023)

Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015)

Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020)

Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994)

Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021)

Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012)

Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021)

John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002)

Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998).

The Bus himself will be on hand for the draft along with fellow Hall of Fame Steeler John Stallworth. The Cowboys are the only other team with multiple Hall of Fame representatives: Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson.

Active players announcing picks at the NFL Draft

Cardinals RB James Conner

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons

Vikings OT Brian O'Neill

Why those active players? There's a regional tie-in for two of them: Conner and O'Neill are Pitt alumni.

It's not hard to see why Porter Jr. will be there. Along with being a current Steelers star, he's the son of Pittsburgh great Joey Porter Sr, who will also be announcing.

As for Simmons, he's the outlier. There's nothing linking him to Pittsburgh. He's just one of the best in the game and a worthy representative for that reason alone.

Pick announcers with Pittsburgh or Pennsylvania connections

There are seven alumni of the University of Pittsburgh making announcements: Tony Dorsett (Cowboys), James Conner (Cardinals), Jimbo Covert (Bears), Andy Lee (49ers), Bill Maas (Jaguars), Curtis Martin (Jets) and Brian O'Neill (Vikings).

In-state rival Penn State has three representatives: Paul Poslunszny (Jaguars), Matt Millen (Raiders) and Shane Conlan (Bills)

There are also 10 presenters who were born in the state of Pennsylvania:

Marques Colston (Saints)

James Conner (Cardinals)

Jimbo Covert (Bears)

Tony Dorsett (Cowboys)

John Kuhn (Packers)

Bill Maas (Chiefs)

Curtis Martin (Jets)

Pat McAfee (Colts)

Matt Millen (Raiders)

Paul Poslunszny (Jaguars)

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