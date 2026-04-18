Every NFL legend and current player announcing picks at the 2026 NFL Draft

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from Thursday, Apr. 23 through Saturday, Apr. 25, featuring a unique announcement format for Day 2.
- A group of NFL legends and current stars will take the stage to announce all the picks in the second and third rounds, with each team having at least one representative.
- The event will highlight regional ties with multiple presenters having connections to Pennsylvania, including several University of Pittsburgh and Penn State alumni.
The 2026 NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh from Thursday, Apr. 23 through Saturday, Apr. 25 giving fans the chance to see the next generation of talent find their NFL homes. While Roger Goodell will hear the boos as he announces all the picks in the first round, Day 2 will elicit far more cheers. That's because NFL legends and current players will step in to announce all the picks in the second and third rounds.
Each team has a representative (or four if you're the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers) who will step up to the podium to introduce the draft selection. And we've got the complete list of the who's who of football stars.
NFL legends and current players announcing picks at the 2026 NFL Draft
The NFL announced a list of 36 representatives who will take the stage in Pittsburgh. Nine of them are NFL Hall of Famers. Four of them are active players. And more than a dozen of them have ties to the state of Pennsylvania.
Here's the complete list:
Team
Player
Why
Arizona Cardinals
James Conner (2017-present)
Current lead RB and team centerpiece
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Turner (2004-2012)
2-time Pro Bowl RB; 2nd in Falcons rushing TDs
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Ingram (2011-2020)
Leading rusher in 2019
Buffalo Bills
Shane Conlan (1987-1995)
3-time Pro Bowl LB; defensive anchor in 90s Super Bowl runs
Carolina Panthers
Jake Delhomme (1997-2011)
Starting QB in Super Bowl XXXVIII
Chicago Bears
Jimbo Covert (1983-1990)
Hall of Fame OT; Super Bowl XX champion
Cincinnati Bengals
Ken Anderson (1971-1986)
1981 MVP and 4-time passing leader; Starting QB of Super Bowl XVI
Cleveland Browns
Phil Dawson (1999-2019)
Long-time K; 2nd in Browns all-time scoring
Dallas Cowboys
Tony Dorsett (1977-1988)
Hall of Fame RB; 2nd in Cowboys all-time rushing
Dallas Cowboys
Drew Pearson (1973-1983)
Hall of Fame WR; Caught the original "Hail Mary"
Denver Broncos
TJ Ward (2010-2017)
Pro Bowl S; Super Bowl 50 champion
Detroit Lions
Calvin Johnson (2007-2015)
Hall of Fame WR; NFL record for single-season receiving yards
Green Bay Packers
John Kuhn (2005-2017)
3-time Pro Bowl FB; Super Bowl XLV champion
Houston Texans
Billy Miller (1999-2008)
TE scored first TD in Texans history
Indianapolis Colts
Pat McAfee (2009-2016)
2-time Pro Bowl P; Popular radio/TV host
Jacksonville Jaguars
Paul Posluszny (2007-2017)
Pro Bowl LB; Jaguars' all-time leader in solo tackles
Kansas City Chiefs
Bill Maas (1984-1993)
Pro Bowl DT; 40 career sacks at NT
Las Vegas Raiders
Matt Millen (1980-1991)
Pro Bowl LB; Super Bowl XV, XVIII champion
Los Angeles Chargers
Shawne Merriman (2005-2012)
3-time Pro Bowl LB; 2006 NFL sacks leader
Los Angeles Rams
Tavon Austin (2013-2021)
3rd in Rams all-time punt return yardage
Miami Dolphins
Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987)
Hall of Fame C; 1985 NFL Man of the Year
Minnesota Vikings
Brian O'Neill (2018-present)
Current Pro Bowl RT and offensive line anchor
New England Patriots
Deion Branch (2002-2012)
Super Bowl XXXIX MVP; Patriots leading WR in Super Bowl XXXVIII
New Orleans Saints
Marques Colston (2006-2015)
Saints' all-time leader in catches, yards, TDs
New York Giants
Osi Umenyiora (2003-2014)
2-time Pro Bowl DE; Super Bowl XLII, XLVI champion
New York Jets
Curtis Martin (1995-2005)
Hall of Fame RB; Jets' all-time leading rusher
Philadelphia Eagles
Brian Westbrook (2002-2010)
2-time Pro Bowl RB; 3rd in Eagles all-time rushing yards
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis (1993-2005)
Hall of Fame RB; Super Bowl XL champion
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Jr. (2023-present)
Current standout CB; son of franchise legend Joey Porter Sr.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Sr. (1999-2011)
4-time Pro Bowl linebacker; Super Bowl XL champion
Pittsburgh Steelers
John Stallworth (1974-1987)
Hall of Fame WR; Super Bowl
San Francisco 49ers
Andy Lee (2004-2023)
3-time Pro Bowl P; 49ers all-time leader in punt yards
Seattle Seahawks
Cliff Avril (2008-2017)
Pro Bowl DE; Super Bowl XLVIII champion
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ronde Barber (1997-2012)
Hall of Fame CB; Buccaneers all-time leader in INTs
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons (2019-present)
Current 2-time Pro Bowl DT and defensive leader
Washington Commanders
Mark Rypien (1986-2001)
2-time Pro Bowl QB; Super Bowl XXVI MVP
Hall of Famers announcing NFL Draft picks
- Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023)
- Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015)
- Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020)
- Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994)
- Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021)
- Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012)
- Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021)
- John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002)
- Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998).
The Bus himself will be on hand for the draft along with fellow Hall of Fame Steeler John Stallworth. The Cowboys are the only other team with multiple Hall of Fame representatives: Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson.
Active players announcing picks at the NFL Draft
- Cardinals RB James Conner
- Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Titans DL Jeffery Simmons
- Vikings OT Brian O'Neill
Why those active players? There's a regional tie-in for two of them: Conner and O'Neill are Pitt alumni.
It's not hard to see why Porter Jr. will be there. Along with being a current Steelers star, he's the son of Pittsburgh great Joey Porter Sr, who will also be announcing.
As for Simmons, he's the outlier. There's nothing linking him to Pittsburgh. He's just one of the best in the game and a worthy representative for that reason alone.
Pick announcers with Pittsburgh or Pennsylvania connections
There are seven alumni of the University of Pittsburgh making announcements: Tony Dorsett (Cowboys), James Conner (Cardinals), Jimbo Covert (Bears), Andy Lee (49ers), Bill Maas (Jaguars), Curtis Martin (Jets) and Brian O'Neill (Vikings).
In-state rival Penn State has three representatives: Paul Poslunszny (Jaguars), Matt Millen (Raiders) and Shane Conlan (Bills)
There are also 10 presenters who were born in the state of Pennsylvania:
- Marques Colston (Saints)
- James Conner (Cardinals)
- Jimbo Covert (Bears)
- Tony Dorsett (Cowboys)
- John Kuhn (Packers)
- Bill Maas (Chiefs)
- Curtis Martin (Jets)
- Pat McAfee (Colts)
- Matt Millen (Raiders)
- Paul Poslunszny (Jaguars)