Jaxson Dart is in a pretty interesting dilemma as his rookie season wraps up. He was drafted by one regime and will be playing for a new one in 2026 — if not a new GM then certainly a new head coach. With Brian Daboll’s exodus, the glaring question is who’s going to take over for the New York Giants.

The even more important question is which coach should Dart want to be in charge of his development? Since he can’t handpick them, we’ll do that for him, as well as a few of the other youngsters that would love to have the ideal coach to bring them to NFL stardom.

Jaxson Dart + John Harbaugh

Jaxson Dart paired with John Harbaugh would be a duo not many would expect to work. But from a play style perspective — I cannot emphasize enough, Dart is NOT Lamar Jackson — what Harbaugh’s done with Jackson suggests it wouldn’t be a bad idea for them two to work together. Dart is a dual threat and favored the run a lot during his rookie season. Because of that, I feel like Harbaugh would be able to put together a system that would help him thrive.

Not many people thought Harbaugh and Jackson would be an instant hit after the Baltimore Ravens moved on from Joe Flacco. This is a similar set-up. It’s an unlikely pair, but one that could ultimately work out. Since Jackson became the starting quarterback in Baltimore, he’s won two MVPs and played in an AFC championship game. I could see Harbaugh molding Dart into a solid two-way threat, forcing defenses to respect Dart's mobility like they have to respect Jackson's.

Cam Ward + Mike McDaniel

Setting up Cam Ward with Mike McDaniel would feed families for a decade. In Ward’s rookie season, the Tennessee Titan are abysmal, but Ward still looked every bit like the quarterback of the future for them. When McDaniel first took over the Miami Dolphins, you could see the potential of the offense immediately. They haven’t quite looked like should these days, largely thanks to inconsistent quarterback play, but if Ward was in that system, it’s hard to think it wouldn’t thrive.

McDaniel was the offensive savant that aided the San Francisco 49ers before he left for Miami. He knows how to scheme skill players open and utilize them. The Dolphins’ offense has been solid since he’s been there, they just haven’t won like they hoped. If he was paired with Ward, it would change Ward's trajectory.

For one, Ward wouldn’t have to worry about trying to do everything like he currently does. The Titans need better players, but I also think a better system would help him too. And because of McDaniel’s system, it would allow Ward to trust his playmakers. There aren’t too many coaches that couldn’t work with a player like Ward, but putting him with McDaniel would truly flex his potential.

Shedeur Sanders + Ben Johnson

NFL: DEC 07 Titans at Browns | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Shedeur Sanders with Ben Johnson would give Sanders the NFL career he so desperately wants. Sanders is making it work, but it’s clear he’s not that comfortable in Kevin Stefanski’s scheme. Sanders ran a pass-heavy offense at Colorado and putting him with a coach that likes to spread the field like Johnson would give him the perfect chance to grow.

Through his first four games playing in Cleveland, Sanders hasn’t looked bad. He’s honestly looked like a typical rookie, but he’s given the Browns the one thing they desperately need, which is hope at the quarterback position. If he were to get to work with a coach like Johnson, he could do more than just hint at hope.

Johnson was able to revive Jared Goff’s career after a trade to Detroit seemingly doomed him. For three seasons, including this year, Goff has looked like one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Part of that is because Johnson’s system let him do as little as possible. Sanders needs a system where he doesn’t have to carry the pressure of doing it all.

Bryce Young + Kyle Shanahan

It feels like Bryce Young would benefit from a coach like Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is patient with his young quarterbacks. Patient enough to turn so many quarterback projects into success stories. Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft to franchise quarterback; Mac Jones looks like the first round pick the New England Patriots needed after Tom Brady. He even helped Trey Lance extend his NFL career, though he’s been a backup since he left San Francisco.

Young still needs to develop and that shows through his inconsistency. He’s finally started to turn a corner this year with Carolina on the verge of a playoff appearance. You have to think his progress would have been expedited with a coach suited for development. With Shanahan, Young not only would have a simplified offense, but it would put as little pressure on him as possible.

That’s what Young needs at this point because he was the No. 1 overall pick in his draft and he hasn’t looked like it. There’s still time for his development and I’ll always wonder what could have been if he landed with Shanahan.

Anthony Richardson + Sean McVay

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

I’ve been saying it all year and I have a feeling it might eventually come true, but Anthony Richardson getting to play for Sean McVay would absolutely save his NFL career. McVay would be able to take Richardson’s talent and give him the necessary experience to actually improve. The Indianapolis Colts tried to rush his development and put the pressure on him to win now. McVay would have some patience with him. Benching him for a season would allow Richardson to learn from a quarterback whisperer about the mental side of the game before taking over.

Richardson benefitted a lot from taking a backseat to Daniel Jones this past year. That said, he wasn’t necessarily in a system that’s set up for him to succeed. After all, Shane Steichen hasn’t been eager to play him. The Colts offense isn’t the best for Richardson and that’s not going to change in a year. Until Richardson gets with a coach patient enough to work with him, he won’t ever reach the potential he could.