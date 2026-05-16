One NFL trade target for every team after the draft and deep in the offseason

You want your NFL team's general manager to tinker, and even though we’re done with the biggest part of free agency and the draft, there are still seven months for GMs to do that tinkering. In 2025, 62 players were traded between May and November. There were 40 players in 2024, and there were 38 players in 2023. Now, not all of those trades are super high impact; not every trade is going to be an A.J. Brown-caliber trade… Sometimes it’ll be for a depth guy who plays 30 snaps all season…

But trades mean teams are trying to get better, and after a wonky 2025 season where a bunch of good teams underperformed, we could really use a 2026 season where everyone is trying to rip out each other’s throats. So here are 32 trade targets, one for each team, with no repeat players.

Arizona Cardinals: Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

By no means should the Cardinals make any trades. They should wheel out whatever players they have, make it through the season, and hope for the worst. As a matter of fact, I’d argue that they should be trading guys away.

However, you could probably say the same thing about the Colts this time last year, and they went out and had a really good (start to the) season… So anything can happen.

If they do go out and make a trade, it should be at safety. If they wanted to grab a relatively high-end safety, they should try to get Jessie Bates from the Falcons. If they wanted to go after someone who might be better than Andrew Wingard or Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (two names I’ve admittedly never heard of), then they can send a sixth or seventh round pick to Dallas for Malik Hooker. The Cardinals' defensive backs coach is Cristian Garcia, who was with the Cowboys in 2024, so they’re probably a little familiar with each other.

Atlanta Falcons: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Falcons' wide receiver room is Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheaus. In other words, it’s a very dominant WR1, and then a couple of former Eagles WR3s.

If things are going well for them and they want to upgrade their wide receiver room… or if things are going terribly for them because London gets hurt again, they could use a better WR2.

A good guy to trade for would be Darius Slayton. He’s got one year of guaranteed money left on his deal with the Giants, and he’s been incredibly consistent despite having played with 13 different quarterbacks in his seven-year career. He’s not going to blow your pants off with production, but he’s got good hands, and he’ll make life easier for a team that doesn’t have a starting quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens: Olu Oluwatimi, C, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency when he signed a mondo-sized three-year, $81 million deal. Baltimore has a move to replace him, but it doesn’t feel like they’ve done enough. They already had Corey Bullock (2025 UDFA) and signed Danny Pinter (Colts’ backup) in free agency.

Maybe one of those guys will end up playing like a starting-caliber center, but they could definitely put some more bullets in the chamber, and trading for Olu Oluwatimi would be a good start. He’s the Seahawks' backup center right now, but he did start four games last season when Jalen Sundell was on IR.

Maybe he won’t end up being the guy, but the Ravens need more people than they’ve got right now.

Buffalo Bills: Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of two things is true:

Brandon Beane is utterly incompetent and doesn’t understand the team-building aspect of being a general manager. He thinks that Josh Allen is his team’s offense, and it doesn’t matter who he throws the ball to, because he’s good enough to win. At some point, Beane made a deal with Football-Devil. He would be allowed to fail upward and become the general manager and president of football operations in Buffalo. In return, he was only able to get Josh Allen one weapon per offseason.

This year, he traded a second-round pick to the Bears for D.J. Moore.

But maybe, just maybe, it’s the first option, and Beane looks at the way offenses in the NFL operate when they have multiple good wide receivers… He could trade for someone like the Cardinals’ 2023 third-round pick, Michael Wilson.

He’s coming off of the best season in his career by far, so unfortunately, that means that his price would be a little bit higher. But if you’re Buffalo, and you realize that the AFC East isn’t going to be a cake walk anymore, you would pay a relative premium to get a receiver that you know can be productive.

And then if he’s productive for you, you throw an extension his way, and now you've got a certified dude on the outside.

Carolina Panthers: Baron Browning, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Panthers made their biggest defensive move of the offseason when they signed Jaelen Phillips to a contract that pays him $30 million per year.

Then, in the draft, the biggest defensive pick they made was when they drafted Lee Hunter in the third round. He’s a mondo-sized nose tackle who’s not going to offer you a whole lot when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

They still need some guys to be able to rotate in as pass rushers, and trading a late-round pick to the Cardinals (who should be selling everything that’s not nailed down) for Baron Browning would be a good move

Browning’s not going to blow your mind with his production or anything like that, but he can come in and get the quarterback uncomfortable if you need him to.

Chicago Bears: Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Going into free agency, the Bears needed a real and dominant defensive end, and they didn’t get one. Going into the draft, they still needed a real and dominant defensive end, and they still didn’t get one. Maxx Crosby is still out there.

After the Ravens backed out of the trade with the Raiders, Crosby’s value plummeted into the core of the Earth. Since then, that value has gone the only way it could go: up.

Now, the big “reason” the Ravens said they backed out of the trade was that Crosby didn’t pass his physical. They were probably lying about that, but he did just have knee surgery, so maybe they were telling the truth.

All that means is that Crosby’s value is going to skyrocket when he comes out on the field in Week 1 and gets back to his ol’ psycho-killer self.

I get that teams want to wait to see if that happens, and the Raiders are probably really chill about waiting and getting a better trade package… But the sooner a team trades for Crosby, the less they’re going to have to pay for him.

Cincinnati Bengals: Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bengals have done a whole lot of good with their defense so far this offseason, but it hasn’t been enough. Two of the three players who missed the most tackles last season were Geno Stone (26 misses) and Jordan Battle (21 misses).

They were the starting safeties in Cincinnati last year. So far, they’ve replaced Geno Stone with Bryan Cook in free agency… But because they traded their first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence, they weren’t able to draft either Caleb Downs or Dylan Thieneman. Then in the second round, they went with Cashius Howell, the edge rusher from Texas A&M, instead of Emmanuel McNiel-Warren…

Those were the three draft prospects who could probably start in Week 1. That means that if the Bengals are going to move on from Battle, they’re going to need to trade, and for what feels like the 100th straight season, the best option is Budda Baker, Arizona’s perennial All-Pro.

Cleveland Browns: Cesar Ruiz, RG, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints OL Cesar Ruiz | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Browns were in a really weird spot going into the offseason, where they were going to have to replace their entire offensive line. They’ve done a really good job at that so far, but right now, Teven Jenkins is set up to be a starting guard. That’s not what you want.

Cesar Ruiz has been a starter for the Saints for the past six seasons, but his contract is all out of guaranteed money. If they wanted to move him, they definitely could. Especially since they drafted Jeremiah Wright…

Now, they did draft him in the fourth round, so it’ll probably take a minute for him to be comfortable. But if that ever happens, Ruiz could be on the trading block, and he’d be a good piece for the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys: Pete Werner, LB, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Cowboys hired Christian Parker to be their new defensive coordinator. He spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia as the defensive backs coach under Vic Fangio, so it’s safe to assume that he’s going to run some type of Fangio scheme.

Even though he’s a DBs guy, it’d be crazy for him not to realize how important the linebacker play was in those two seasons of elite defenses. The problem for him right now is that the Cowboys’ linebackers are bad and there aren’t really any good linebackers who are available… So they’re going to have to do a little bit of bargain hunting.

Pete Werner could be that guy. He’s not great, but he is a starting-caliber linebacker who has played in Brandon Staley’s bastardized version of the Fangio scheme. That’s just about as good as you’re going to get at this point.

Denver Broncos: Oren Burks, LB, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This really comes down to the Broncos’ plan for Jonah Elliss. He’s been an edge rusher for the past two seasons, but because they released Dre Greenlaw, Sean Payton said that he’s hoping Elliss would slide back to be an inside linebacker.

If that works, then they’re golden. If that doesn’t work, and Elliss stays on the edge, they’ll need to bring some people in for competition at linebacker.

Typically, I would recommend against trading for anyone on the Bengals’ defense, but Oren Burks is the kind of guy who can offer that competition, and potentially some high-quality play if Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad miss some time.

Detroit Lions: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Lions are in a tremendous spot with their running back situation because Jahmyr Gibbs is totally awesome. However, one of the things that made Gibbs work so well is that David Montgomery was their feral hog of a short-yardage back.

They traded Montgomery to the Texans this offseason and replaced him in free agency with the husk of Isiah Pacheco. That’s not remotely close to a one-for-one replacement.

If they wanted to get greedy and make sure they really crushed everything, they could try to get Chuba Hubbard from Carolina. The problem with that is usable running backs are at a premium right now, and the price for a guy like Hubbard is going to be a little bit higher than it was a month ago.

Green Bay Packers: Walker Little, T, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Packers had a whole lot of roster holes this offseason, and they’ve done a decent job filling them, even though they didn’t have a whole lot of resources. I would imagine that their next priority would be to fix their issues with the offensive line.

They let Rasheed Walker walk in free agency, which means it’s time for Jordan Morgan, their 2024 first-round pick, to take over at starting left tackle. If he doesn’t work out… They’ve got nothing.

If they wanted to get someone to compete with and/or back up Morgan, they could ask the Jaguars about Walker Little’s availability.

The Jags drafted him in the second round of the 2021 draft, but he’s never really clicked as a starter. Last year, Cole Van Lanen (who was drafted by the Packers in 2021) ended up taking his job. If the Jags want to get something for Little before he becomes a free agent after 2026, they should be able to figure something out with Green Bay.

Houston Texans: Bud Dupree, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The thing about Bud Dupree is that it feels like he’s always on a ruthless defense. He was in Pittsburgh from 2015 to 2020. Then he went to play under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. Then he went to play in Atlanta in 2023 (this was an outlier). Then he went to Los Angeles to play under Jesse Minter and the Chargers.

That Chargers defense kind of lost its teeth near the end of the season, and then Minter left to take the head coaching job in Baltimore. It just feels like Bud Dupree would be a great fit on Demeco Ryan’s team. He’d be a rotational guy who gets to share time with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter… those are two guys who would be awesome to share the load with, especially if you’re a 33-year-old edge rusher.

Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Colts are in a very tough spot right now. IF (and that’s a big IF) Daniel Jones is healthy enough to play at the beginning of the season, he’s going to need his receivers to get open early and often.

The problem is that right now, his wide receivers are Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That’s not remotely close to the caliber of a receiver room that they’re going to need… and there isn’t really anyone out there who is going to give that wide receiver room a shot of adrenaline.

However, the Vikings did just sign Jauan Jennings. If they wanted to move on from Jordan Addison, who has had a litany of legal issues, they absolutely could. It’s unprecedented for a team to trade a player right after they exercise his fifth-year option, but this is a pretty unique situation that both teams are in.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Jags are in a pretty solid spot right now, roster-wise. They’ve replaced just about every single player that they lost in free agency, except for their linebacker, Devin Lloyd, who went to the Panthers.

Jacksonville does have some guys who can backfill that loss, but none of them have a whole lot of experience… But Willie Gay Jr. is sitting there in Miami, buried behind Jordyn Brooks on that Dolphins’ depth chart.

The only hiccup with this trade is that the Jags' best and most experienced linebacker, Foye Oluokun, is a weakside linebacker, and so is Gay… if you trust Joe Barry and Anthony Weaver.

Based on how that defense looked last year, from a personnel side of things, I would argue that they probably should’ve given Gay more snaps… But hey, what do I know? I’ve never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Regardless, if the Jags want to get players who are experienced, good, and cheap, sending a late pick to the Dolphins for a linebacker isn’t the worst idea.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We haven’t had a good tag-and-trade in a minute, but there’s a real opportunity for a good one here.

Travis Kelce is on the outs, and the guy after him is either going to be a rookie, Noah Gray, or Jared Wiley. None of those choices are great, especially for an offense that has spent the last eight years being defined by the quarterback’s connection with the tight end.

Trading for a guy like Kyle Pitts would not only give them a tight end of the future (Pitts is only 25 years old), but it would also give them another pass catcher this year.

They’ve completely ignored/neglected any kind of pass catcher addition this offseason. So getting another tight end would allow them to do more 12 personnel (which would be great for Kenneth Walker), and a guy like Pitts would also allow them to throw more out of 12 personnel. That would be a big-time move for an offense with an injured quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders: Mack Hollins, WR, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A little-known fact* is that it’s actually illegal for Mack Hollins to play on the same team for two years in a row. Ever since he played two full seasons in Miami from 2020 to 2021, he’s changed teams every single year.

He went from Miami to Vegas, to Atlanta, to Buffalo, to New England. Once the Patriots trade for A.J. Brown in a couple of weeks, they’re going to have a very full wide receiver room. The odd man out is probably going to be Hollins.

The Raiders desperately need to get Fernando Mendoza (or Kirk Cousins) some wide receivers. Right now, it’s Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, and Tre Tucker… That’s not going to do anything for you.

To be fair, Mack Hollins isn’t going to be a huge shot in the arm, but he’d be an upgrade over at least one of those three guys. Also, can you imagine the conversations between him and Mendoza? Those are two wildly wholesome cats, but in two very different ways.

*Not a fact at all.

Los Angeles Chargers: DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Chargers went into the offseason with one goal in mind: to make sure their offensive line doesn’t turn into pudding again. They did a really good job of that… but they didn’t really pay attention to anything else.

One thing that’s been cursing Justin Herbert is a lack of a complete receiving corps. Right now, it’s Ladd McConkey, the ghost of Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris, Oronde Gadsden, and David Njoku. Hell, Keenan Allen isn’t even there anymore.

If they want to make a real change, they need to get Herbert a dynamic X-receiver. Unfortunately for them, A.J. Brown isn’t heading their way… But D.K. Metcalf? There’s a little bit of potential there.

Let’s say the thing that we all know will happen, happens: The Steelers trot out Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, and he’s not good. Then they do it again. And again… And again… And, you get it.

By the time we get to the trade deadline, that team could be dead in the water. That hasn’t happened a whole lot in the past 20 years, but Mike Tomlin’s curse of mediocrity is gone now.

If that team is selling, D.K. Metcalf should be the first one to go. The guaranteed money on his contract runs out after 2026, so they’re not going to get hammered by a dead cap hit, and a playoff hopeful (the Chargers) would be willing to send a pretty valuable pick in the 2027 draft their way.

Also, maybe the weather is what’s got Metcalf so surly all the time. Maybe sending him to a place where it’s constantly 70 degrees and where it never rains will stop him from slapping fans. You’ve got to try, right?

Los Angeles Rams: Fred Johnson, T, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The one thing that the Rams are lacking is depth. If they want to shore up some of that depth on their offensive line, they need to get themselves a sure thing at swing tackle. That player would be Fred Johnson, who the Eagles just re-signed to a one-year contract.

Now, I don’t necessarily know if this is a move that happens before September; it’s more of a thing that would happen if Alaric Jackson or Warren McClendon goes down early in the season.

Howie Roseman isn’t the kind of cat to trade his swing tackle to a conference rival. If Johnson is moving, it’d be for him to be a starter… And the price for a starting caliber tackle (and Johnson believes he’s a starting tackle) in the middle of a season is pretty steep.

This is one of those trades that is both very smart and highly improbable… Yes, I just called my own hypothetical trade smart. Fight me.

Miami Dolphins: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins should absolutely not be trading for anyone… However, they simply cannot go into a season with a wide receiver room of Jalen Tolbert, Caleb Douglas, and Malik Washington.

If they wanted to make a splash and get a building-block type of guy, they could try to see if the Jaguars are willing to get rid of Brian Thomas Jr., who would immediately come in and be the WR1 by a whoooooole lot.

He’s only 23 years old, so he’d be in Miami, ideally, for the long haul.

Minnesota Vikings: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Vikings traded Johnathon Greenard to the Eagles during the draft, and now they’re going to be missing out on a whole lot of snaps and even more production. Luckily for them, the Giants are sitting there with a plethora of defensive ends and edge rushers.

New York might be saying that they’re not going to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, but that's what every team says, so they don’t lose leverage in any potential trades. If the Vikings wanted to go and get him, they’d definitely be able to… However, if you’re a Vikings fan, that’s probably not what you want.

Sure, Thibodeaux would end up being awesome, but I don’t necessarily want my team to make any trades when they don’t have a general manager. Especially after they just traded a player like Greenard for the low price of two third-round picks.

New England Patriots: A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Patriots are going to trade for A.J. Brown after June 1st. Everyone knows that it’s going to happen, and the only real question about the whole thing is what the Eagles will get in return.

My prediction: The trade happens before noon on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Eagles will get the Patriots 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. The conditions are that if the Patriots make it to the playoffs, it’s a second-round pick. If they don’t, then it’s a third-round pick.

New Orleans Saints: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Jordan hasn’t re-signed with the Saints yet. I don’t think that means that he’s not going to at all, I just think that he’s probably waiting until August (like he did in 2023) because he’s a vet and he wants to skip all of the offseason stuff.

However, this year we also saw Mike Evans get signed by the 49ers, and you never would’ve thought (read: I never would’ve thought) that he’d play anywhere besides Tampa Bay.

The point is the Saints need to get a defensive end. Not only would it help them if Jordan does call it quits or signs somewhere else, but also be very helpful for them in general.

Dorance Armstrong tore his ACL in October of last year, but he was having a pretty solid start to the season. In seven games, he dropped a cool 5.5 sacks, had seven tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits.

If he’s healthy (obviously), that’s the kind of guy who would be a great addition to that defensive line in New Orleans.

New York Giants: Tony Jefferson, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Right now, the Giants’ safety duo is Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin. Holland is a good ballplayer, but they can do better than Nubin.

Tony Jefferson is a player that I would keep my eye on. He played for John Harbaugh and the Ravens from 2017 to 2019, and again in 2021. He went to the Giants in 2022, but retired after that season. He went to Baltimore to be a scouting intern in 2023 before he un-retired in 2024. Since then, he’s been with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

It’s been a journey for the guy, but it really seems like he might just be a Harbaugh guy. It wouldn’t be the most surprising thing in the world if Jimmy H. sends Tony J. across the country to spend another season with Johnny H.

New York Jets: Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like the Cardinals, the Jets should not be making any trades. They’ve got a lot of depth pretty much everywhere, and they need to just roll with what they have, lose games, and look forward to 2027 when things are established.

However, if they did have to make a trade, they should try to get a wide receiver who’s got some blocking chops, like Ryan Flournoy, the six-foot-one-inch, 200-pounder in Dallas. He’s not going to break the bank or anything like that, but he’ll add something the Jets could use.

Philadelphia Eagles: Grant Delpit, S, Browns

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Eagles are dealing with champagne problems on defense. They have above-average talent all over the field, but the one spot that is relatively lacking is at safety with Marcus Epps.

He doesn’t really stand out, and as a safety, that’s good more often than it is bad… but there are some playmakers out there that Howie Roseman can go for to upgrade the position. Grant Delpit is one of them.

Delpit’s been a pretty steady dude on that Cleveland defense over the past five years. He was never one of the stars, but he held his own… and for a safety in a Jim Schwartz defense, that’s pretty nice.

The problem is that the Schwartz defense is essentially the polar opposite of the Fangio defense, but it’s still worth getting a good football player.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jon Gaines II, G, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you’re going to trot out a 42-year-old quarterback, you’re going to need a really strong interior of your offensive line. Isaac Seumalo was their left guard over the past three years, and he did a great job locking everything down… but he left in free agency.

They’re looking at Spencer Anderson or their fourth-round rookie Gennings Dunker to take up the mantle now. Maybe one of those guys could step up and be solid, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

It’d be fun if they got Jon Gaines II from Arizona, because that’s the team that signed Seumalo. He got some starting snaps at the end of last season, and he wasn’t terrible. He’ll at least be a veteran who would compete for the job.

San Francisco 49ers: M.J. Stewart, S, Houston Texans

Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Aside from a lack of championships, the one thing the Kyle Shanahan 49ers will be known for is a grotesque amount of injuries. Last year, the defensive injuries absolutely derailed their season. They can’t have that happen again. Right now, they have a lot of depth at safety, but it’s not great depth.

M.J. Stewart is sitting behind Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock on the Texans' depth chart, and they just drafted Kamari Ramsey in the fifth round. He’s a 30-year-old, and he’s coming off a big-time quad injury, but if he can still play, he’d be a solid addition to a perpetually injured team.

Seattle Seahawks: Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When you win a Super Bowl, your players get yoinked by other teams. For the Seahawks, one of their biggest losses was when Boye Mafe, their edge rusher, left to go to the Bengals. He certainly wasn’t the best player they lost, but losing an edge rusher is always a huge bummer.

On top of that, Seattle didn’t have a whole lot of draft picks, and they pretty much needed to draft Jadarian Price at the end of the first round instead of trading back. It was a tough spot for them.

If they wanted to trade for Yaya Diaby, they certainly could. It sounds like he wants to get an extension and stay in Tampa Bay, but after drafting Rueben Bain Jr. (and if he’s the player it seems like he will be), the Buccs are pretty set with brutalizing pass rushers.

If Seattle tosses a high-end draft pick their way, it’s going to be hard for them to say no.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Terrion Arnold, CB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in forever, we’re going to be seeing a Buccaneers defense without Jamel Dean. He went to the Steelers in free agency, so now Tampa’s starting cornerbacks are Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison. For depth, all they have is Josh Hayes and Ayden Garnes. No matter which way you spin it, they’re going to have a really, really bad pair of outside cornerbacks.

Luckily, they have some decent options if they want to trade for a guy. The player with the highest upside is Terrion Arnold, the Lions’ 2024 first-round draft pick.

He just hasn’t really clicked with that defense. In 2024, he was super penalized. He was called for defensive pass interference seven times. In 2025, he missed most of the season because of injuries and concussions.

But he’s young and has a fifth-year option available. If they want to get a guy for relatively cheap who has the potential to stick around for a long time, Arnold is a very good option.

Tennessee Titans: Dion Dawkins, LT, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Titans have done a good job of building a solid offense this offseason. They’ve got a young quarterback, a mostly young receiving corps, perfectly fine running backs, and a lot of depth on the offensive line.

However, Dan Moore Jr. is their left tackle, and there’s an opportunity for an upgrade. And you know what? Since we’ve only got one team left after the Titans, let’s get weird. Let’s have them trade for Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins is running out of guaranteed money on the three-year deal that he signed back in 2024, so the potential for the Bills to move him is small, but it is there.

To make this more interesting, in this trade, the Titans would be sending Calvin Ridley to Buffalo. Josh Allen would get a guy who’s proven to be a WR1, and Cam Ward would have his blind side locked down. It’s a universal win.

Washington Commanders: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco (kind of)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 49ers legitimately might take a sixth-round pick just to get Brandon Aiyuk off their roster.

Sending him to Commanders means that Adam Peters would get one of the guys he helped draft when he was in San Fran, and it would also get Jayden Daniels his wide receiver from when they were both at Arizona State University… And it would also help the Commanders reach their quota of psychopaths in the wide receiver room.