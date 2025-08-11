Packers quietly sealed Rasheed Walker’s fate in preseason opener

Not many seventh round draft choices find a way to become starters during their rookie contracts in the NFL. Even fewer manage that feat at a premium position like left tackle. That's just what Rasheed Walker has managed to do with the Green Bay Packers heading into the 2025 season.

Unfortunately for the young offensive lineman, his long-term prospects with the legendary franchise aren't nearly as bright as his short-term opportunity. The team has not been shy about drafting new offensive line talent to compete with him on the perimeter. Two of the Green Bay's most recent picks played exceptionally well during the team's first preseason outing of the year.

2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan currently occupies the No. 2 spot on the team's depth chart behind Walker. He struggles with injuries as a rookie but is fully healthy heading into his second season as a pro. Morgan played left tackle in the Packers' preseason win over the Jets and did not allow a single pressure. That counts as a major step in the right direction for a young player who impressed the team's front office during the pre-draft process.

Packers LT Jordan Morgan did not allow a single pressure across 23 pass-blocking snaps vs. Jets last night, per @PFF. Played 36 total snaps at LT. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 10, 2025

Green Bay nabbed former NC State standout Anthony Becton in Round 2 of this year's draft. He lined up on the right side for the Packers against New York but was arguably even more impressive than Morgan. He also managed to avoid giving up a single pressure on his pass blocking sets, but he also set the tone for Green Bay's run blocking. He leveraged his massive frame well enough to grade out as the team's second-best run blocker on the night.

Becton's long-term future may keep him on the right side but he did play on the blind side during his collegiate career, At the very least, that gives him a chance to be a swing tackle who can play both sides next year if Green Bay does elect to allow Walker to test the free agent market.

Packers second-round pick Anthony Belton played 42 snaps at right tackle and, like Jordan Morgan, did not give up a single pressure as a pass-blocker. Belton was also the offensive line's second-highest graded run-blocker. A couple of encouraging performances from young OL. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 10, 2025

The challenge for Walker is to hold off the competition for the left tackle spot in preseason and then turn in a season-long performance that shows the Packers he can be a borderline Pro Bowler at the offensive line's most valuable position. If he does that, it might force Green Bay's front office to hand him a lucrative contract commensurate with his position group.

Anything less that that from Walker in 2025 and it's highly probable that the Packers' will let him leave for greener pastures in free agency. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff deserve credit for future proofing at the left tackle position. The options they have behind Walker will prevent them from needing to overpay to keep him in free agency after this year is done.