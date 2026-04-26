These NFL teams just became real contenders after the draft

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Several NFL teams successfully transitioned from mediocre to championship contenders by making strategic upgrades during the 2026 NFL Draft.
- The Cowboys added elite defender Caleb Downs, while the Bengals and Texans focused on physical line play to protect their stars and improve the run.
- These roster overhauls prove that smart drafting can immediately open a Super Bowl window, even for teams without a first-round selection.
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, with all 32 teams hoping they took a big step forward on their competitive timelines. For some, it's simply building a foundation for the future. For others, it's finding the missing piece of a Super Bowl champion. And for others, it's taking the leap from fringe contender to the inner circle.
We're going to focus on that latter group here, because there are several teams that can go from mediocrity to real contention if they hit on this draft class.
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, pick 19: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Round 2, pick 49: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Round 3, pick 83: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Round 4, pick 129: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Round 5, pick 151: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Round 5, pick 158: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Round 7, pick 227: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami OH
Would I have liked the Panthers to add another sack artist to supplement Jaelan Phillips? Sure. Would I have liked to see a double dip at receiver beyond the exceedingly boom-or-bust Chris Brazzell II, given how barren the depth chart is behind Tetairoa McMillan? Yes. And yet, I came out of this weekend believing in Carolina all the same.
Start with their work in the secondary, where Will Lee III offers serious man-coverage chops and needed depth at outside corner and the underrated Zakee Wheatley should immediately challenge for the starting spot opposite Tre'von Moehrig, helping to answer arguably the biggest remaining question on this defense. Lee Hunter is going to do wonders for run defense, and while Monroe Freeling was a pick for the future — if he keeps growing at this rate after just one year of starting at Georgia, look out — Sam Hecht can slide in right away and replace the departed Cade Mays. This is good, sturdy team-building, and if Canales can unlock Brazzell's physical gifts, look out.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 2, pick 41: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Round 3, pick 72: CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Round 4, pick 128: C Connor Lew, Auburn
- Round 4, pick 140: WR Colbie Young, Miami
- Round 6, pick 189: C/G Brian Parker II, Duke
- Round 7, pick 221: TE Jack Endries, Texas
- Round 7, pick 226: DT Landon Robinson, Navy
It's only fair to include Dexter Lawrence in this calculus, given that was how Cincy used the No. 10 overall pick. But even if you just limit it to what the Bengals did on draft weekend, it's hard not to feel good. Connor Lew and Brian Parker are personal favorites, and should help the team keep Joe Burrow protected and prepare for the potential departure of Ted Karras in free agency next spring. Tacario Davis could turn this corner group into a legitimate strength next to Dax Hill and DJ Turner, while Cashius Howell adds immediate pass-rush juice. Oh, and Colbie Young can be the next power slot after Andrei Iosivas moves on.
If there's one miss here, it's the failure to keep adding at linebacker. But the defensive personnel has undergone a serious boost over the last week or so, and if things break right, the AFC North is right there for the taking.
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, pick 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Round 1, pick 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Round 3, pick 92: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Round 4, pick 112: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Round 4, pick 114: CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Round 4, pick 137: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama
- Round 7, pick 218: WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina
Say what you want about the Cowboys under Jerry Jones, but they sure do know how to draft. Maneuvering around the board to land both a back-end organizer in Downs and a much-needed speed rusher in Lawrence, all while strengthening mid-round capital, was really strong work. And Devin Moore was a personal favorite at corner who should be able to step in as a credible starter with away.
Like with Cincy, I wish that linebacker had gotten a boost. But Dallas needed more speed up front badly, and they got just that, while adding arguably the best defensive player in the entire draft in Downs — an adult in the room who will play all over and help turn off the big-play faucet. That's tidy work for a team that's going to score in bunches next year.
Green Bay Packers
- Round 2, pick 52: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Round 3, pick 77: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Round 4, pick 120: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Round 4, pick 153: C/G Jager Burton, Kentucky
- Round 6, pick 201: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Round 6, pick 216: K Trey Smack, Florida
Hats off to Brian Gutekunst, who didn't have a first-round pick but simply stayed calm, sat back and addressed needs one by one with quality players. Green Bay absolutely had to come out of the draft with a CB2 upgrade over Carrington Valentine, and Cisse should be just that. The spine of this defense needed a refresh, and in comes McClellan to help stabilize things on the interior. They needed a speed rusher to complement Micah Parsons and push Lukas Van Ness, and bang, there's Denis-Sutton. Oh, and the offensive line could stand to have depth replenished, and Burton should be able to provide versatility at multiple spots.
The Packers didn't cover all of their bases, but that was never going to happen. This defense appears far sturdier now than it did a week ago, and that should have Green Bay in far better position to contend in the NFC this year.
Houston Texans
- Round 1, pick 26: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Round 2, pick 36: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 59: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Round 4, pick 106: G Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Round 4, pick 123: LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson
- Round 5, pick 141: S Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Round 6, pick 204: WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Round 7, pick 243: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Might the Texans ... actually have a running game in 2026? Keylan Rutledge will help a ton in that department, as will blocking tight end Marlin Klein, an underrated need with Dalton Schultz in a contract year. Houston needed to continue getting more physical up front on offense, and they checked that box in a major way.
We know the defense is going to be awesome, but adding McDonald in the middle — along with the very intelligent Ramsey on the back end — is just downright unfair; Texans linebackers might not get touched all season long. If Rutledge and Klein can help add some juice on the ground, it'll do wonders for this offense in holding up its end of the bargain in Houston.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, pick 15: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Round 2, pick 46: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Round 3, pick 84: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Round 4, pick 116: CB Keionte Scott, Miami
- Round 5, pick 155: DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Round 5, pick 160: G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Round 6, pick 185: TE Bauer Sharp, LSU
Tampa Bay was let down by its defense last season, and entered the draft needing a real infusion of talent on that side of the ball. Grabbing Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall was grand larceny, arm length be damned, while Josiah Trotter will slot in perfectly as a starter next to Alex Anzalone and Keionte Scott is going to wreak havoc in Todd Bowles' scheme as a blitzer from the slot. Oh, and DeMonte Capehart is here for valuable defensive tackle depth.
It's hard to find a box the Bucs didn't check, and they found a potential replacement for pending free agent guard Cody Mauch while nabbing a blocking companion for Cade Otton. The Bucs' homegrown offense needed a defense to match, and they might finally have it.