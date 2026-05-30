This Chiefs-Patriots trade for Kayshon Boutte fixes the WR room for both teams

The Kansas City Chiefs have a whole lot going on with their receiver room. Xavier Worthy is in an important third season that will shed light on whatever potential he has remaining and Rashee Rice is in jail for 30 days. That’s the state of a professional football team’s receiving core. That’s why the Chiefs could look to add Kayshon Boutte this offseason in a deal with the New England Patriots.

I don’t expect the Patriots to make any moves before a deal for A.J. Brown is finalized. That said, if they do continue on with trading for Brown, they’ll have every reason to move off Boutte to free up some depth. With Brown and Romeo Doubs, they could capitalize on Boutte’s last two seasons. The Chiefs are the perfect team to strike a deal with.

Kayshon Boutte can save Kansas City’s offense with this trade deal

The Chiefs would be wise to get Boutte. Rice is unreliable and Worthy still needs more development before turning into the star of this offense. Boutte has had at least 500 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. That’s the type of consistency the Chiefs need in their receiving room. Boutte is also a young enough player that he can be around for a few more years with a big season.

Kansas City has to start thinking about life after Travis Kelce. They need to find a weapon like Tyreek Hill that can be a staple in the offense. This would allow Worthy a little more time to grow while also turning the attention away from Rice, who’s been disappointing on and off the field, and toward a player that can be reliable.

Why the Patriots should trade Kayshon Boutte if A.J. Brown arrives this summer

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Patriots don’t need to turn their receiver room into what the Green Bay Packers had, which was an overcrowded room. Boutte should only be traded once the Brown deal goes through. More than that, because the price isn’t too stiff, it shouldn’t be difficult at all to move off Boutte. It feels like the Chiefs are the best option simply because they have the most need. They can’t spend too much against the salary cap, which is why a player like Boutte is the best option.

They still have Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Parting ways with Boutte is trading off the best of the bunch. That allows them to maximize any deal while also freeing up some depth and avoid cutting a player and not getting a return at all.

Why Kayshon Boutte is the best option for the Chiefs receiver problems

The Chiefs have been no strangers to trading their way to solving their receiver problems. They’ve traded for several receivers over the last few years, including DeAndre Hopkins. It hasn’t necessarily worked out in the best way for the Chiefs, but they have pulled the trigger on the right receiver when they’ve needed to. Boutte could be that option for them. Because he’s been solid for New England the past two seasons, he should fit in well with the Chiefs if he’s traded.

In the last two seasons, the Chiefs’ top receiver not named Travis Kelce has had 587 receiving yards (2025) and 638 receiving yards. Sure Boutte hasn’t had a season with at least 600 receiving yards, but you have to think in a system that would actually need him, he would have a breakout season. He also can prove he deserves another contract with a big year. Kansas City needs a new No. 1 target and Boutte has every reason to be that player for them if they decide to trade for him.

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