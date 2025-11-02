Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 9 and mock draft for the top 10 picks

The NFL's race to the bottom figures to be almost as heated as the race to the playoffs over the back half of the regular season. The Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants all lost early in Week 9, strengthening their grip on a top pick in next spring's NFL Draft. And with other two-win teams like the Browns, Cardinals and Raiders breathing down their neck, there's little margin for error — er, success.

The top of the draft board is beginning to take shape, and is the order of the top 10 solidifies, it's looking more and more like 2026 might be a year that bucks the trend of quarterback domination. Either that, or we're in for some frantic wheeling and dealing at the top of the board: Of the current top five teams, only the Jets are clearly in the market for a new franchise QB. You can make an argument for the Saints as well, and maybe even the Dolphins as Miami moves on from Tua Tagovailoa. But the Titans and Giants already have their signal-callers of the future, meaning they should be open for business.

That's great for New York and Tennessee, obviously, which could either amass a haul of draft capital or sit tight and simply take the best players available. (Which, in a QB class filled with question marks, might be the safest bet.) It could also be great news for teams like the Browns and Raiders, as well, who are likely too talent to fall all the way to a top-five pick but might just have an enticing quarterback prospect fall into their laps anyway.

But now that we're getting through Week 9, it's time we take full stock of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with the updated draft order and then moving into a mock draft for the top 10 picks to see which QBs are taken and by which teams — along with where other future stars could find their new homes.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after first wave of Week 9

Tennessee Titans (1-8) New Orleans Saints (1-7) New York Jets (1-7) Miami Dolphins (2-7) New York Giants (2-7) Cleveland Browns (2-6) Arizona Cardinals (2-5) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) Baltimore Ravens (3-5) Washington Commanders (3-5) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL [3-5]) Houston Texans (3-5) Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) Minnesota Vikings (4-4) Carolina Panthers (5-4) Cleveland Browns (via JAX [4-3]) Chicago Bears (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) Detroit Lions (5-3) San Francisco 49ers (6-3) Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) Dallas Cowboys (via GB [5-2-1]) Buffalo Bills (5-2) Seattle Seahawks (5-2) Los Angeles Rams (5-2) New England Patriots (7-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) Denver Broncos (7-2) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

The Titans were game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but in the end it's yet another loss for Cam Ward and Co. That temporarily bumps them ahead of the Saints, although New Orleans will likely match them at 1-7 barring a borderline miraculous upset of the Rams in L.A. Tennessee is committed to Ward, as it should be, and so the Titans front office will have to decide whether it wants to take the top player on its board or move down a bit as its rebuild continues.

And as this top 10 shakes out, they figure to have plenty of suitors if they opt for the latter. The Saints, Jets, Dolphins and Browns could all be in play for a QB, meaning that if you want to jump to the front of the line, you're going to have to talk to Tennessee.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the top 10 picks with current draft order

Pick Team NFL mock draft projection 1 Tennessee Titans EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami 2 New Orleans Saints QB Dante Moore, Oregon 3 New York Jets QB Ty Simpson, Alabama 4 Miami Dolphins S Caleb Downs, Ohio State 5 New York Giants OT Spencer Fano, Utah 6 Cleveland Browns QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 7 Arizona Cardinals WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 8 Las Vegas Raiders QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina 9 Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn 10 Baltimore Ravens EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Ask 10 college football fans which QB is most likely to go first in next spring's draft, and you might get 10 different answers. Things are that wide-open right now. I know that Dante Moore was outplayed by Fernando Mendoza when Oregon and Indiana met in Eugene last month, but I still think Moore's accuracy and refinement will give him the slightest of nods when the scouting process is all said and done. So he goes No. 2 to New Orleans, where he should be a great fit in Kellen Moore's offense.

From there, the Jets opt for Simpson, who might not have the raw tools that Mendoza does but has looked in complete control of Alabama's offense this season. He's more athletic than you think, and he's got great feel for the position that should speak to scouts and coaches. Both Simpson and Moore are sort of one-year wonders, but I think they most neatly fit what the NFL is looking for right now.

Miami could opt for QB3, but there are so many needs here that I have them staying put and taking Caleb Downs in an effort to start rebuilding a secondary that desperately needs it. And speaking of desperate: The Giants badly need to put a viable offensive line in front of Jaxson Dart, and while fans are likely sick of this team sinking capital up front, Fano would pair very nicely with Andrew Thomas.

This plays out pretty perfectly for Cleveland, which would love to have Mendoza fall into their laps as a big, athletic QB who's ready-made for Midwest winters. The fourth and final QB is Sellers, who would be a great fit with Vegas OC Chip Kelly (and also just spiritually feels like a Raiders draft choice). The Cardinals get Kyler Murray some help with an in-state stud in Tyson, while the Bengals and Ravens fill clear needs at pass rush.