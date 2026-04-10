What the Dontayvion Wicks trade means for the Eagles, Packers and AJ Brown

At face value, the Green Bay Packers trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles might be one of the most mutually beneficial trades at face value in a long time. The Packers offloaded depth at the receiver position while picking up some draft picks in the process; that’s a win. As for the Eagles, well they haven’t traded A.J. Brown yet, but they did get some much-needed receiver depth in Dontayvion Wicks, which could go a long way to giving this passing offense some life.

In addition to the trades, Wicks will sign a one-year deal with the Eagles. With the timing of this deal, it makes you wonder what Brian Gutekunst has up his sleeve with the NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.

What Packers trading Dontayvion Wicks means for NFL Draft plans

This is an interesting thought for a couple of reasons. The Packers don’t need any receivers, but at the same time, they don’t really have that true No. 1 target yet. Could they be thinking about a receiver in this draft? Possibly. I would be shocked if that came in the form of a first-round selection, but it’s not out of the question. Whether they feel the need to draft one in the first round or not, trading Wicks gives them more flexibility.

Because they were able to get two picks out of the deal — a fifth-rounder this year and a sixth-round pick in 2027 — they have freedom to make some decisions. This also means the Packers are trying to get out of a receiver-by-committee philosophy and truly figure out who the offense will be built around.

The person with the most to gain from the trade is Matthew Golden. In his rookie campaign, he had just 361 yards and 29 receptions. His role will improve drastically in the 2026 season. The Packers drafted him in the first round last year for a reason. With a crowded receiver room last year, he didn’t quite make that massive impression. This year, Matt LaFleur and the Packers are opening the door for him to break out.

What Dontayvion Wicks trade means for Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could have one of two ideas in mind after trading for Wicks. They’re either truly trying to improve this offense or preparing for the post-A.J. Brown era if a trade comes down the road. Let’s look at the former first. Jalen Hurts and this Eagles offense have been under a lot of scrutiny after last year’s shortcomings. While Hurts did throw for more than 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025, the passing offense wasn’t as lethal as the numbers suggest.

The Eagles’ offense was stagnant in 2025. Kevin Patullo, the former offensive coordinator,was largely to blame for that — which is why he got fired after one season. With a new offensive coordinator, you have to think this offense will get better. With Wicks, you have to think this offense will try to be more diverse.

As far as what this means for an A.J. Brown trade, well it could mean the Eagles are preparing to move him. DeVonta Smith can be a No. 1 receiver in this offense and Wicks can be his running mate. If that’s the route the Eagles are taking, that’s a smart move as well. We still don’t know what the Eagles’ plan with Brown is, but the move for Wicks sheds light on what they’re possibly thinking. There’s no wrong decision and either way, getting Wicks from a depth standpoint was the perfect approach to take.

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