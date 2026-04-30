Bo Nix recently underwent a second surgery on his right ankle to clean up the injury that ended his 2025 season, though he is expected back for training camp.

The Denver Broncos 2025 campaign came to a screeching halt in the playoffs when they lost quarterback Bo Nix to injury. That's why it's understandable that some Broncos fans went into panic mode when news broke of their signal-caller's most recent surgery.

Nix reportedly had a second procedure designed to clean up his injured right ankle after a scheduled checkup with his doctor, Norman Waldrop. All indications are that Nix will still be ready for training camp, but there is a possibility that the team will limit his participation to give him more time to ramp up before the start of the 2026 regular season.

On the surface, there's no reason for anyone associated with the Broncos to push the panic button. There was always a chance he'd need this sort of cleanup procedure after his initial surgery. Plenty of players miss organized team activities while they recover from any number of injuries. Attention is always heightened when it comes to a quarterback's health, but the odds still strongly favor Nix being ready to go when Week 1 arrives.

What do the Broncos do if Bo Nix's injury worsens?

The Broncos' depth chart at quarterback did not change in the offseason. Jarrett Stidham still occupies the No. 2 spot behind Nix and he's backed up by Sam Ehlinger. If Nix goes down then Stidham will get another opportunity to soak up meaningful snaps at quarterback.

The good news for fans in the Mile High City is that their favorite team has strengthened the offensive talent surrounding Nix this offseason. The trade for Jaylen Waddle gives Denver's offense a difference-maker on the outside that they lacked last season. He can combine with Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos offense real balance on the outside at wide receiver. Waddle's speed can do wonders to help a backup like Stidham produce explosive plays within the conventional offense.

Of course, Stidham is only capable of keeping the Broncos afloat for a brief stretch of time. Nix is not a perfect quarterback, but he is the best option available to Sean Payton and his coaching staff. If he's forced to miss a significant chunk of time then it's easy to envision the Broncos falling short of their playoff expectations in 2026.

The simple truth is that few NFL franchises are capable of surviving any sort of big injury to their starting quarterback. The Broncos might be slightly better equipped to live without Nix due to Payton's offensive genius, but last year's playoff failure showed the limitations of Stidham at the game's most important position.

As a result, Broncos fans have every right to keep a close eye on Nix's health as the season approaches. There's plenty of time for his ankle to get up to speed, but their season is doomed if he suffers a significant setback.

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