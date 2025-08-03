No one looks like a winner in Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones competition

The late great John Madden used to say, "If you've got two quarterbacks, then you have none." Well, the Indianapolis Colts have two starting-caliber QBs on their roster but recent training camp performances indicate that neither is ready to step up and take the reins.

According to the team's camp notebook, Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson didn't perform up to snuff when offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter decided to throw them into unique red zone scenarios.

"The defense squeezes those zones, the man coverage is tighter," Cooter said. "We're trying new plays. We want to be really, really good at all that stuff. At the same time, these guys are working different progressions and where they can throw certain balls. We want to go through a practice and be really, really clean, but at the same time you don't want those guys to avoid sort of working on trying a throw or working on trying to hit a certain receiver in a certain spot, maybe a back shoulder type of throw.

"So red zone practices, when you sort them up at the end of the year, they don't always end up being your highest-production practices, but we do get a lot out of them," he continued. "It's going to make us better moving forward. There's going to be some things we can coach off today's tape, but it was an encouraging day because we're working a lot of things and I think we got better at it."

Colts training camp is yielding little results in QB competition

Despite Cooter's optimistic assessment of how his quarterbacks handled camp this week, it doesn't change the fact that the red zone is the most critical part of the field for a signal caller to navigate.

Richardson threw 12 interceptions in the red zone last season, tied for third-most in the league. If he can't improve in the area of the field where finding the endzone is the most important task, then that challenge may fall to Jones. And, well, Giants fans know all too well how he performed in the red zone.

Anthony Richardson with an INT in the redzone 😬



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/4TrphoEObP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2024

Jones went 672 days without throwing a touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium in his final two seasons as a Giant. He now has his biggest opportunity to redeem himself and prove he wasn't a first-round mistake.

Colts fans likely won't have to see Notre Dame product Riley Leonard take any meaningful snaps in the regular season (at least they hope). But if Jones and Richardson simply cannot rise above mediocre status, it could be a long year in Indianapolis.