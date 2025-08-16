Ominous Kaleb Johnson update will have Steelers fans missing Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to realize the mistake they made in not bringing Najee Harris back. They’re going to find out Harris would have been worth the extension because if Kaleb Johnson, the running back out of Iowa that the Steelers drafted to be Harris’ replacement, will be a non-factor in the passing game. According to Ray Fittipaldo, Johnson can’t catch out of the backfield or pass protect. He will quite literally be a liability on any passing play for the Steelers.

This wasn’t the upgrade they wish they'd gotten. They hoped they got a player that would be cheap and still produce in all areas of the offense. Instead, they drafted a player that could be a solid running back, but will be useless in the passing game, which doesn’t bode well in a passing league.

The Steelers can either hope Johnson can grow to be a threat in the passing game and be a decent third-down back, or quickly find some reinforcements. This season is way too pivotal for them to have a liability in the backfield of all places. Especially when they had Harris already as a solid option.

If Kaleb Johnson is the liability he’s portrayed to be, it could be a major weakness for the Pittsburgh Steelers

When the Steelers parted ways with Harris, maybe they undervalued how important his role was in the passing game. He was criticized for his inability to be a comfortable red zone option and now that the Steelers don’t have him, I’m sure they’d take that over a running back that’s a liability in the passing game.

This isn’t to say Johnson can’t grow and develop into the third-down back the Steelers would hope he could be. It may take him a few weeks. But if it becomes a persistent problem and holds this offense back, they’ll always look back and regret letting Harris walk.