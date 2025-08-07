One joint practice was all Will Campbell needed to make a statement for Patriots

Taking an offensive tackle high in the first round is not as much of a guarantee at success as it had been in years' past. With college football offenses being more dictated by the spread attack than ever, it has come at the expense of offensive lineman really being ready to play at the next level. However, it seems as though the New England Patriots got themselves a great one in Will Campbell.

New England used its No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on the book-end tackle out of LSU. While there were three tackle prospects that ultimately went inside the top 10, Campbell always had a different look about him. He starred for Brian Kelly in college, and was seemingly groomed for this big opportunity ahead of him. Right now, the Patriots look smart in making Campbell their top-five pick.

During the first joint practice of his career, Campbell did not allow a sack vs. the vaunted pass rush of the Washington Commanders. He received high praise from Commanders defensive lineman and former Patriot Deatrich Wise Jr. Wise said Campbell had great hands, not just for a rookie, but for an offensive lineman. And for the cherry on top, Campbell got in there to help Mike Vrabel in a big fight!

Campbell is an old-school, blindside protector living in a world where it is all about me, myself and I.

Former Patriot Deatrich Wise says he thought Will Campbell had great hands during today’s joint practice, and that he isn’t worried about his arm length:



“…I’ve faced tackles who have short arms before, long arms. It’s not about the size of the tackle, it’s about the heart.”… pic.twitter.com/GsMwCwH7Fp — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) August 6, 2025

While it remains to be seen what Drake Maye will become in the NFL, Campbell has his back covered.

Will Campbell quickly emerging as the right pick for New England Patriots

One of the reasons why I am high on the Patriots' upside this season is that we have finally gotten some clarity as to who all are calling the shots in Foxborough in a post-Bill Belichick world. Vrabel is the alpha male dictating terms on the coaching staff, with the help of Eliot Wolf in the front office. Of course, there are other names and faces as part of the operation, but I can rally around these two.

What this does for young players like Campbell and Maye is gives them strong leadership to follow into battle. Second place is totally up for grabs in the AFC East this year. Frankly, I like the Patriots' chances far more than that of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets to potentially challenge the Buffalo Bills atop the division. There is a chance the Patriots may win as many as 10 games this year.

Right now, every training camp practice is a precious commodity for the Patriots. The same principle holds true for every preseason game. It is why I fully expect for Vrabel's team to take them seriously. Are the Patriots going to catch Buffalo by surprise this season? That may be a year away from happening. However, they are putting forth the right steps to make some noise in the AFC right away.

Taking Campbell fourth may have been a risky move to some, but it was the right one for the Patriots.