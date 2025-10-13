One player each clear NFL trade deadline seller needs to send packing

The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away, with teams having until Nov. 4 to add the missing pieces they need to make a deep playoff run. The timing of the deadline is important as it comes halfway through the regular season, allowing teams on the fringe of the postseason hunt time to decide whether they can make a push or if it is better to simply cash in on valuable assets to begin building for 2026.



While teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals are straddling that buy/sell line (which could get even more spicy if the Baltimore Ravens continue to free fall), the first six weeks of the season have revealed five clear sellers: the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Let's take a look at one player from each of these sellers who could be shipped out prior to the deadline.

NFL trade deadline targets from clear sellers

New York Jets - RB Breece Hall

While the Jets did extend most of their top performers from the 2022 draft in the offseason, one player who didn't get a new deal is running back Breece Hall, a second-rounder in that class. Head coach Aaron Glenn has emphasized the run game and Hall has gotten plenty of work early in the season, carrying 88 times for 410 yards in six games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.



With the Jets a clear dumpster fire in danger of landing the top pick in the draft, it makes sense to try and cash in on Hall's value if they aren't planning to sign him to a new contract. Several teams have a clear need for running back help, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, so the Jets could create a bidding war if they play their cards right.



While there will be other backs available on the trade market, Hall has the highest ceiling of the bunch since he is in his prime. There's a chance the Jets could extract a second or third round pick in a deal for Hall, which would be very valuable since they don't have a third-rounder this year as a condition of the previous regime's Hassan Reddick trade.

Tennessee Titans - WR Calvin Ridley

Having a top receiver for a young quarterback is always a good thing but something isn't quite right for the Titans and Calvin Ridley. The connection between Ridley and Cam Ward hasn't been strong, with Ridley recording just 16 catches for 290 yards in six games before leaving Tennessee's Week 6 loss with a hamstring injury.



Given Tennessee's position in the standings, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Titans slow play Ridley's return from the injury to ensure he is healthy at the deadline to be an option for teams with need for help in the receiving room. An obvious fit for Ridley would be San Francisco, whose receiving corps has been decimated by injuries and has Jauan Jennings playing through multiple rib fractures.



Getting an asset back for Ridley would be good business for Tennessee, which could also generate some significant salary cap savings by dealing a player whose timeline doesn't really align with the organization's anymore. Adding another mid-round pick would be valuable for new Titans' GM Mike Borgonzi, who also will have to make a decision on the future of head coach Brian Callahan at the end of the year. UPDATE: The Titans made their decision, firing Callahan on Monday.

Miami Dolphins - TE Darren Waller

It is clear that things are spiraling out of control in Miami, where Tua Tagovailoa aired some of the organization's dirty laundry during a post-game press conference following a 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. While the more immediate concern involves Mike McDaniel's job security, there is no doubt that the Dolphins will be selling pieces at the deadline.



Tyreek Hill would have been easily the top receiver available if he hadn't suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, but the Dolphins do have other veterans available who can help contenders. The biggest name here is tight end Darren Waller, who has been a dominant force in the passing game for Miami of late, racking up 10 catches for 117 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season.



Most teams could use an upgrade at tight end, with Jacksonville being a team to watch here after placing Brenton Strange on IR after he injured his quad in the Jaguars' Week 5 win against Kansas City. There is no sense on letting Waller waste away on a bad Dolphins team so adding a Day 3 pick is better than nothing for Miami's future plans.

Cleveland Browns - LB Devin Bush

The Browns have already begun selling off pieces, sending Joe Flacco to Cincinnati and Greg Newsome to Jacksonville in a deal that netted them cornerback Tyson Campbell, so expect a lot more moves from Andrew Berry over the next three weeks. While tight end David Njoku is an obvious candidate to get dealt, especially given the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr at his position, the knee injury Njoku suffered in Week 6 puts that possibility on hold for now.



One other player who could be attractive to a lot of teams is linebacker Devin Bush, who is off to a solid start for the Browns this season on an affordable one-year deal worth $3.25 million. An obvious fit for Bush would be in Baltimore as the Ravens' linebacking corps has been ravaged by injuries, with Roquan Smith working his way back from a hamstring injury and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson breaking his foot in Sunday's loss to the Rams.



The Ravens need linebackers to just get through the season and Cleveland has shown no hesitancy to deal within the division, so this is the kind of deal that could come together quickly. Adding a Day 3 pick to the Browns' war chest could give Berry more ammunition to move around the draft board in April, which could see Cleveland (again) looking for a future quarterback if Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders flop in their opportunities this season.

New Orleans Saints - RB Alvin Kamara

The writing appears to be on the wall that Kamara's time in New Orleans is coming to an end. While it is clear there is still some juice left with Kamara, new head coach Kellen Moore has made evaluating the club's young players a priority, with backup Kendre Miller moving into a pure time share with Kamara throughout the season.



Cleaning up New Orleans' cap sheet is also a priority for the front office after years of neglect and moving Kamara now would allow the Saints to free up almost $12 million in 2026 cap space for a running back who is no longer in their long-term plans. While there is a question as to whether the Jets will actually trade Hall, it is obvious that Kamara is available, making those teams with running back needs potential landing spots for the star running back.



Kamara will also likely be energized by a trade to a contender, offering some potential value to a team hoping for a shot in the arm offensively. Aside from the aforementioned Chiefs and Chargers, one potential landing spot for Kamara could be in Washington, where he could seamlessly fill the role vacated by Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles tear in Week 2.