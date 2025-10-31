One player every AFC North team should replace at the trade deadline

This is not how the season was supposed to go. The Ravens and Bengals were supposed to be dueling for MVP honors and a spot in the Super Bowl. Instead, the Steelers have managed to snake their way to the top of the division, as the injury bug has bitten the AFC North's two great contenders the hardest.

And the Browns are also here too.

But as Cincinnati and Baltimore both decide what to do with their seasons and Pittsburgh starts to prep for an honest-to-goodness playoff run, the entire division could be looking to make moves at the trade deadline. Even Cleveland should be looking to deal its veterans and expiring contracts as it looks into the future.

And for that, these are the players each team should be looking to replace at the NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Calvin Austin III, WR

Somehow, some way, whatever weird blood magic Aaron Rodgers did this past off-season worked, as he and the Steelers (4-3) are poised to win the AFC North outright. Sure, they needed major injuries on both the Bengals and Ravens to do it, and no they don't have a single area that they stand out in as a team, but dammit, the Steelers are living life, courtesy perhaps most largely due to the connection between Rodgers and WR1 DK Metcalf.

The trouble is that behind Metcalf, Pittsburgh has no one. Their best bet is Calvin Austin III, and he has barely produced in the role. He has received the sixth-most targets on the team behind Metcalf, as well as two each of Pittsburgh's tight ends and running backs. In my mind, as old as Pittsburgh is, they should be one of the leading candidates to campaign for Jakobi Meyers' services.

Baltimore Ravens: Nnamdi Madubuike, DT

Here's the thing about the Baltimore Ravens: yes, they're banged up. Yes, their two-game winning streak only brought their record even with the Burrow-less Bengals. But the streak does exist, and Baltimore plays some relatively easy games. Over the next six weeks, they play the Vikings, Browns, Jets, Steelers, and Bengals twice. If the Ravens want to make a push for the playoffs, they really can, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them sneak in at 10-7.

But to do so, Baltimore needs Lamar back in full health, and they need to address the injuries to their defense. LB Tavius Robinson and DT Nnamdi Madubuike leave behind big holes in the wake of their injuries that Baltimore can't patch up all at once, but Madubuike's role is the less expensive to fill if Baltimore's front office wants to hedge their bets and keep the team flexible in case they want to just call 2025 a wash. Arizona's Calais Campbell is 39 and is still posting a top flight pass rush win rate (15.4%) when he's on the field, and can fill the gap if need be.

Cincinnati Bengals: Jalen Rivers, G

The Bengals are in a similar situation to the Ravens, but with way less momentum on their side. Losing to the Jets can do that to you. However, soldier on they must, into what could have been winnable matchups against the Bears and Steelers, but who knows. And then there are the Bills, then Patriots two weeks later. Woof.

Regardless, this team has to address its issues either now or later, and even moreso than their hapless defense, Cincinnati must improve the protection around Joe Burrow. And the easiest place to start would be their fifth-round rookie guard Jalen Rivers, who has a PFF pass blocking grade of 23.7. I do not care if you are a rookie nor if you believe in the validity of PFF grading, that is telling. I would look immediately at Washington's Brandon Coleman, who is versatile enough to play all across the line and posted above average win rates on the edge as a rookie and this season as a guard before getting benched. Obviously, target someone in the 2026 draft as well, but Coleman would emerge as an immediate leader on this team if they were able to snag him.

Cleveland Browns: David Njoku, TE

We've now arrived at the fire sale portion of this division, as the Browns should be looking to prepare for the next generation (read: Shedeur Sanders and Quinshon Judkins). Taking calls on all their vets should be the priority, including Jerry Jeudy, Wyatt Teller, and even Jerome Ford, who is still young, but is ceding enough touches to both Judkins and Dylan Sampson that he should be dealt while he's still on an expiring deal.

And speaking of expiring deals, David Njoku has produced well for the Browns this year (second on the team in both receptions and yards), but with Harold Fannin, Jr. emerging (first in both categories by a comfortable margin), Cleveland can improve both its offensive line and commit to the youth movement all at once by replacing Njoku. They could also be in the market for Brandon Coleman, but for a 1:1 replacement, I'd look instead to Ben Sinnott, who's still under a rookie contract and who the Commanders have kept as their TE3. Allowing him to develop alongside Fannin is more synergistic with Cleveland's timeline, and he's a solid blocker in the meantime.