One roster cut every NFC East team will regret by October

70. That is the absolute player limit that teams can take onto their initial rosters going into an NFL season. While there are loopholes around this number, if a player can't crack either the 53 man roster or be named as one of any team's 17 practice squad members, they're essentially cut bait.

And no matter how good or bad of an impression players make, NFL teams will always have tough decisions on their hands when the calendar flips from August to September. These are the ones that might backfire on the NFC East's four squads going into the 2026 season.

Dallas Cowboys: Deuce Vaughn

He doesn't have the resume or draft capital of the players that made the cut over him, but the Cowboys are taking an unnecessary risk by putting Vaughn on the chopping block.

Not only does Vaughn hold close personal ties to the organization, but he was also more productive than Dallas gave him credit for, insofar as the opportunities he received over his first two years in the league. Seriously, with arguably the worst running back stable in the NFL, the Cowboys' lack of urgency or competence surrounding the position is baffling.

Losing Rico Dowdle to the Panthers then beginning. Both of the rookies they drafted in 2025 have similar draft capital to Vaughn, who was also shunned in favor of Miles Sanders, who Dallas could have released and re-signed immediately as a vested veteran. Instead, Vaughn remains a young running back whose college production was only overshadowed by his size, and now is left for any team to pick up off of waivers.

Granted, we're talking about second and third string running backs here, but the Cowboys left the 2025 offseason with free money just sitting on the table. Even if Vaughn doesn't pan out, they could have worked it so that their running back room had an extra bite at the proverbial starter-worthy apple. Wasteful.

New York Giants: Dante Miller, RB

Disclaimer: perhaps this headline image might have been a little misleading. However, Tommy DeVito was close to being my pick for this list, especially after his immediate poetic waiver pickup by the Patriots (seriously, New York, you couldn't have gotten even a Day 3 pick for him?). However, I can see the logic in needing to cut a fourth quarterback for additional room elsewhere, especially since the Giants already know what they have in their two veteran QB's, and so can focus on the young developing signal caller they envision as their true future.

But boy, oh boy did they leave some meat on the bone in the pass-catching department. While cuts were inevitable in a skill position bullpen that was wildly competitive behind Malik Nabers, two standout pass-catchers that found themselves on the outside looking in after cuts were Miller and WR Montrell Washington. Both could have honestly been kept over Jalin Hyatt, who seems to be riding off the winds of his draft capital and failed to flash much at all during the preseason.

Of the two, Miller is the most surprising cut. He doesn't have the vision of the rest of New York's backfield, but it is significant that Miller was by far New York's best pass-catcher through the preseason (14/14 for 135 yards). All it took for Miller to get the axe was rookie Cam Skattebo's return from injury, and for a back that flashed this much to be let go is a tad baffling. And if any of New York's three backs get hurt, that backfield will start to feel real thin without Miller there.

Philadelphia Eagles: Anais Smith, WR

It was going to be a long shot for anyone to make Philadelphia's 53-man roster as a wide receiver. In fact of the four incumbents and John Metchie III, only Darius Cooper pulled away from the rest of the pack throughout training camp and the preseason.

By technicality, Johnny Wilson (pour one out) and Terrace Marshall, Jr. were injured to finish out off-season activities, and the Eagles have either made expected/solid moves or signed any eligible cuts to the practice squad for later call-up.

The only semi-surprise is that Anais Smith didn't at least get brought back to the practice squad. While his rookie campaign largely disappointed, Smith played decently well during the preseason, and his training camp was much improved this time around. There shouldn't be any doubt in the Eagles' wide receiver room, but it's odd to see them cut bait on someone so early in their career.

Then again, if Carolina only sees fit to sign you to their practice squad after you get dropped, maybe the team that cut you had the right idea all along.

Washington Commanders: Clelin Ferrell, DE

For a team that many considered to have its Achilles' heel on its defensive line, it's surprising that the Commanders let a former first round pick go. Clelin Ferrell wasn't spectacular for Washington during his tenure, but 3.5 sacks and forced fumble is nothing to sneeze at, especially when Dante Fowler, Jr. was the team's only standout on the defensive front.

Is he a starter? No. But for a team that is as porous as Washington is against the run, a true run stopper is valuable, especially on the contract that Ferrell was on.

Granted, the Commanders may choose to bring Ferrell back as a vested veteran who can avoid time on waivers. But his finishing out of the preseason puts the writing on the wall that the Commanders are most likely done with him. Of the teams listed here, expect Ferrell's absence to be the most missed should he not return to Washington.