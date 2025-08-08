One Shedeur Sanders trait will make or break rookie's Browns debut

Even though I am quite the believer in what Shedeur Sanders brings to the table as a quarterback prospect, I am well aware of his greatest flaw. No, it has nothing to do with who his dad is or his supposed cocky attitude that rubs some people the wrong way. Whether it be at Colorado or Jackson State before that, Sanders has a nasty habit of holding onto the football for far too long.

With him getting the start in the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener at the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski better hope that bad trait of his stays in college. The NFL game is played at a much greater intensity than college football. If you take a play off, you may end up on a stretcher. Sanders will have to become a faster processor.

Although it remains to be seen how many first-teamers actually play on defense for Dave Canales' Panthers on Friday night, this is not exactly Carolina's biggest strength heading into the season. They have some players on defense, but their best pathway forward is by having third-year quarterback Bryce Young spread the ball around to a plethora of offensive weapons. The defense is not yet there.

So if Sanders is caught holding onto the ball too long vs. a suspect defense, that would be a red flag.

Shedeur Sanders' career may unravel holding onto the football too long

Again, I am rooting for Sanders to not only make the Browns' 53-man roster, but eventually take over the reins of the offense from the ageless Joe Flacco. With Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett banged up and not playing in this preseason game, so much of the focus will be on Sanders before Tyler Huntley is out there running around after he is done playing, like we all should expect will happen...

While so much of the college game is read and react, the NFL game is all about timing, precision and accurately delivering the football down the field. Sanders throws a catchable ball, with enough wiggle behind the line of scrimmage to become his generation's version of Geno Smith. I say that in the most glowing sense of the comparison. However, there is not a place for a guy who loves to pat the ball...

In the end, this bad trait will inevitably play a part in if Sanders has any chance to become an NFL starting quarterback. I thought he at least deserved a few starts coming out of college, but he fell to the fifth round. He was the Browns' second choice at quarterback this past spring behind Gabriel, of all people. I may like Sanders way more than I do Gabriel, but both guys will have to prove their worth.

Sanders has looked great so far in training camp, but he needs to look amazing during the preseason.