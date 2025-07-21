Only Jerry Jones could make Hendrickson's Bengals holdout look like good business

The Jerry Jones of it all is driving you and I and everyone else totally insane. He may have helped turn around the Dallas Cowboys in the early 1990s, but we are midway through the 2020s. All he has done is made it about himself as the biggest egomaniac to ever be a part of the NFL. We have officially crossed the Al Davis Rubicon of nobody should ever listen to this man again, as he is so off his rocker.

With NFL training camp set to take place, Jones completely embarrassed himself, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the entire Cowboys brand by spewing out this nonsense about Micah Parsons. Jones somehow found a way to make the penny-pinching Cincinnati Bengals look so much better for how they are handling the Trey Hendrickson holdout and the Shemar Stewart stalemate.

My FanSided.com colleague Christopher Kline did a great job of explaining Jones' latest nonsense.

"Just because we sign (Parsons), doesn't mean we're going to have him. He was hurt six games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league, then he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott."

I understand he is the owner, but what self-respecting player is going to want to play for Dallas now?

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones randomly takes a shot at Micah Parsons, saying even if they sign him, it doesn’t mean they’ll have him, because he was hurt for 6 games last year (fact check: he only missed 4).



He then also says they made Dak Prescott the richest player in football —… pic.twitter.com/g6T8FnEEOX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2025

This is so incredibly disrespectful to Parsons, enough to the point where he should walk after this fall.

Jerry Jones may have ruined any chance of Micah Parsons coming back

In this day and age of football, you do not openly mock a player's health and safety. Players may be more compensated than ever before, but this is a gladiator sport we all know and love. Injuries are a part of the game, but not all can be avoided. Parsons has been a pro's pro since joining the Cowboys. He is a star edge rusher who is worthy of making Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt money.

To then get the amount of games Parsons missed wrong, and then to back up that claim by saying he paid Dak Prescott before getting hurt is such bad business. Keep in mind that this was Prescott's second shot at big money from the Cowboys, as he was a former fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State nearly a decade. Also, he is a quarterback, and quarterbacks are always going to be paid a ton.

What I am getting at here is Parsons has no reason to remain loyal to the Cowboys. His former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now leads rival Washington in division. His former head coach Mike McCarthy is no longer around. While Schottenheimer has been a mainstay, he favors the other side of the ball than him. In a way, I may just go out and play a mercenary style season to bet on myself here.

I am struggling to see the point of putting Jones in front of a microphone anymore; he is a nuisance.