Packers 2026 draft steal is already pushing for a bigger role than fans expect

Fifth-round draft picks don't typically make big impact on playoff teams during their rookie seasons. Jager Burton has a chance to buck that trend this season for the Packers. The struggles of Anthony Belton in his own rookie campaign open up the door for the former Kentucky star to force his way into head coach Matt LaFleur's starting lineup this year.

Green Bay's higher-ups have not given up on Belton, but his performance last year was troubling. He finished the year with a PFF Grade of 49.7 during his 487 snaps. That was only good enough to rank him as the 73rd ranked guard out of 81 qualifying players.

Can Jager Burton beat out Anthony Belton to be a Packers' starter?

2026 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

In fairness to Belton, he was originally drafted to play tackle for the Packers. He was forced to learn the guard position after injuries caused LaFleur and his staff to shuffle their offensive line options. Even so, he should have been able to show more signs of quality on the inside than he managed.

Jordan Morgan and Zach Tom are set to retain their starting tackle positions for the Packers in 2026 which leaves Belton battling to earn a starting spot at guard. That's where the organiation's decision to draft Burton in Round 5 produces some intrigue. Burton did most of his work at Kentucky at the center position but he had the requisite size to move to guard at the pro level.

The appeal of Burton as a prospect is his mobility as an interior offensive lineman. He showcased an excellent ability to get to the second level for Kentucy even when they lined up against elite opposition. The transition from center to guard should be relatively easy for Burton on that front.

The benefit of starting Jager Burton for the Packers

Burton may not have the massive size most teams look for at guard, but he's big enough to do the job. He's a particularly good scheme fit for a Green Bay rushing attack that wants to get its lineman on linebackers to create creases for Josh Jacobs on the inside. Belton has the size to blow open holes, but he does not possess the foot speed that Burton does.

The challenge for the rookie lineman will be to prove he's a good enough pass protecter to emerge as as rookie starter. Belton has a serious advantage there as a former college left tackle. In sharp contrast, Burton struggled to keep his quarterback clean when he was matched up one-on-one with elite defensive lineman in the SEC.

At the very least the battle between Burton and Belton is one that Packers fans should be watching closely as the preseason process rolls along. Officials in Green Bay might not be expecting Burton to earn meaningful playing time as a rookie, but they won't stop him from getting big-time snaps if he earns them. It's a battle that should range all the way up until the regular season arrives.

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