Packers can say goodbye to these 6 players this offseason after playoff humiliation

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more painful way to lose a playoff game than the Green Bay Packers did against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. Jumping out to a 21-3 lead, only to get outscored 25-6 in the fourth quarter amid a flurry of miscues — all against your arch rivals? That's going to linger long into the winter.

After a humiliation like that, most Packers fans are likely to ready to say goodbye to most of this current core, one that continues to flash major potential only to fritter it away at the worst possible moment. We have good news on that front, at least: Green Bay is facing an offseason of major change, with a bloated cap sheet and several underperforming players who could (and should) be moving on.

K Brandon McManus

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Let's get the easiest one out of the way first. McManus was hardly the most popular man in Green Bay to begin with, but after his performance on Saturday night, Packers fans might physically carry him out of Wisconsin themselves.

While there's plenty of blame to go around when you collapse the way the Pack did, arguably no one deserves more than McManus: Not only did he miss a field goal in the first half that could've extended Green Bay's lead, but his two misses in the fourth quarter — one on an extra point, one on a field goal attempt — opened the door for the Bears to snatch the lead late. After going just 6-for-12 on field goals beyond 40 yards during the regular season, it's time for him to move on.

WR Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

There might not be a faster-rising free agent this offseason than Doubs, who put up eight catches for 124 yards and a score in Saturday's loss. The nature of Green Bay's offense (and the depth of their receiver group) limits everyone's individual numbers, but all you have to do is turn on the tape to see how smooth he is as a route runner and how complete he is as a playmaker.

Doubs isn't a game-breaker, and he shouldn't be making true WR1 money. But he's quietly just a rock-solid player; the Kansas City Chiefs, to name just one would-be contender, would kill to have someone like him on the outside for Patrick Mahomes to throw to. He'll get his in free agency, and given how many other internal options the Packers still have around and how loath they are to emphasize any one particular receiver, they don't feel likely to meet his asking price.

CB Keisean Nixon

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

There might not be a bigger gap between how a player conceives of himself and the reality of what he actually is. Nixon might think he's a lockdown corner, but lockdown corners don't find themselves on the wrong end of big plays as frequently as he did this year — he was the one DJ Moore beat on the game-winning touchdown in Week 17, after all.

Even with question marks moving forward in the Packers secondary, Green Bay might just decide they've had enough. Nixon isn't a scrub, and he offers some versatility and value with his ability to play all over the field and return kicks. But it's hard not to watch him make a business decision in his team's biggest game of the year and think that a separation is coming.

Keisean Nixon before the game: “I didn’t want anybody but the Bears.”



Watch him here. 💀😭

pic.twitter.com/qLJ6WvGvmf — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) January 11, 2026

QB Malik Willis

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

In such a quarterback-starved market, some team is bound to look at what Willis did filling in while Jordan Love was injured this season and make a bet on his dual-threat skills — if someone was willing to offer Justin Fields two years and $40 million last offseason, you can bet something similar at the very least is awaiting Willis next spring.

He's still a bit raw as a passer, and it remains to be seen how much of his success was due to a small sample size and the warm embrace of the LaFleur offense. But the arm talent and the running ability are very real, and he appears to have matured quite a bit since he days in Tennessee. The Packers almost certainly can't afford to bring him back as a backup.

C Elgton Jenkins

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

The decision to bring in guard Aaron Banks in free agency last offseason — thereby bumping Jenkins to center — felt like it put the writing on the wall regarding Jenkins' future in Green Bay. And even before he went down with a season-ending leg injury, he was struggling with his new position

Jenkins was a stalwart at gurad for the Packers for a long time, but he's simply not that player anymore, and Green Bay can save some $20 million or so by cutting him in the spring. That means a lot for a cash-strapped team, especially one with plenty of other internal options along the offensive line. Speaking of which ...

LT Rasheed Walker

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Walker has exceeded all reasonable expectations as a former seventh-round pick holding his own on Love's blind side. But anyone who profiles as a legitimate left tackle is guaranteed to get paid in free agency, and that's not an expense that the Packers can afford moving forward.

Besides, this is the whole reason why the Packers used a first-round pick on Jordan Morgan. Walker is a fine player, but he's certainly not a great one, and he's bound to get more than he's actually worth on the free market. Let him move on, let Morgan live up to his draft status, slot Banks and Anthony Belton at guard, find a center in the draft or free agency and move forward from there