Packers fans are clinging to a Bears jab that doesn’t hold up anymore

Every training camp, the Green Bay Packers hold their annual family night at Lambeau Field. Packers fans flock to Green Bay from all across the midwest and beyond to get their taste of football prior to the start of the regular season, when it gets real. Family Night and family fest are meant to celebrate the Packers history and their importance to the city of Green Bay. It is almost always sold out, looking like a regular season game at Lambeau Field.

While every NFL team has some version of this event on their training camp schedule, no one does it up like the Packers in part because no franchise can offer the historical element Green Bay can. The Packers have one of the biggest brands in the NFL, and because of that they own a lot of turf in the midwest that could otherwise go to other teams like the rival Bears and Lions.

"It's the kickoff to football season," one Packers fan told FOX in Green Bay. "The kids love to watch football and they can't sit through a whole game, so this will be a good way to get them through and in the stadium."

Packers fans use Family Night as a means to troll the Bears

What is meant to be a sense of expression for those who bleed green and gold ultimately comes at the expense of Bears fans, as always. Packers fans love to post photographs of their family night compared to their worst enemy's attempt to replicate it. The Bears are a historic franchise in their own right, but Chicago is a far bigger metropolis with more to do on any given night than, say, Green Bay. Bears fans were also quick to point out that Lollapalooza was the same weekend as the Packers family night, just as an example. In the eys of Bears fans, the Packers are all most of Green Bay has.

Is this true? Not necessarily. There's more to do in Green Bay than visit Lambeau Field, surely, just like photos from the Bears family night are...noticeably different than the Packers'.

bears family fest vs packers family fest pic.twitter.com/eJaYntDv6w — RELAX (@RELAXasf) August 4, 2025

Packers and Bears must settle their differences on the field

Packers and Bears supporters will soon be able to settle their differences on the field, rather than in the comment section of social media websites. This is the frustrating part of the preseason – when narratives, many of them false, take over good and honest discourse. There are surely solutions to make the Bears' family night a bit more popular in the area.

As for the on-field product, the Bears hope to take a major step forward under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. The Packers, meanwhile, lost to the Super Bowl champion Eagles in last year's postseason. While the Packers are further along in their development, both teams will begin the season at the same starting point.

Fan fests and family nights are fun experiences that allow players to engage with those who support them all year long. They are not a reflection of the status of one fanbase vs another. Sorry, Packers fans.