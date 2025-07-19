Packers fans buzzing over two defenders poised for 'breakout' seasons

Edgerrin Cooper and Lukas Van Ness are coming off of two completely different 2024 campaigns with the Green Bay Packers. One flourished, and another failed to live up to his lofty draft pedigree (again). However, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks anticipates them both to reach newfound heights.

Somewhere, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is smiling, because Brooks featured Cooper and Van Ness on his 11-person 2025 All-Breakout Defense Team. And if this rings true, all of Green Bay will be elated, considering it'd elevate their already elite stop unit. Meanwhile, NFC rivals are quaking at the thought of the analyst's vision becoming a reality.

NFL analyst includes Packers' Edgerrin Cooper, Lukas Van Ness on 2025 All-Breakout Team

Van Ness is the one who hasn't produced like the first-round pick he was in was in 2023 since entering the league. Despite not missing a game, playing time has been hard to come by, posting sub-40 percent defensive snap rates in consecutive years. For whatever reason(s), the Packers have kept him in a reserve role, though Brooks expects his workload to increase, which should "yield better results."

"After slowly acclimating to the NFL as a rotational player for a talented defense, Van Ness should be ready to make his mark as a pass-rushing specialist off the edge," Brooks wrote. "... [he] possesses the size, tools and experience to turn his flashes into disruptive production this fall."

While Van Ness' overall transition from college to the pros has been lagging, his ability to bother opposing quarterbacks remains apparent. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him an above-average pass rushing grade of 65.5, good for 74 out of 211 qualified edge defenders. It hasn't translated to gaudy sack numbers yet, but Brooks believes he'll "[create] chaos" from the perimeter this upcoming season.

Conversely, Cooper has a tough act to follow after a strong rookie season that saw him finish sixth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. His PFF assessments were remarkable, ranking 10th overall among 189 linebackers, second in pass rushing, 18th in pass coverage and 32nd as a run-stopper. He amassed 87 tackles (13 for loss), seven quarterback hits, four pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble (two recoveries) and an interception in 14 games.

Despite Cooper make an immediate impact, Brooks believes he has another gear to hit. The 2024 No. 45 selection made a superb first impression, but progression isn't always linear, especially in football. Nonetheless, in this case, it might very well be.

"Cooper is a rare find as a downhill [linebacker] with the speed, quickness and agility to match tight ends and running backs in space, while possessing the power, pop and wiggle to wreak havoc on blitzes," Brooks said. "... The second-year pro could be in line for more accolades as a designated playmaker in Jeff Hafley's 'see ball, get ball' defense."

As mentioned, Cooper and Van Ness had opposite results last season, so their respective leaps may vary accordingly. Regardless, any steps forward from them is music to the Green Bay faithful's ears and can be a swing factor in a competitive division/conference.