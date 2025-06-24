Packers fans might want Rasul Douglas back but he's not hopeful

Some Green Bay Packers fans have made it clear that they wouldn’t mind Rasul Douglas wearing green and gold once again. The former Packers cornerback remains a free agent as training camp nears, but the odds of a reunion look slim. Douglas himself has stated publicly that he doesn't expect to return, and the team has yet to reach out.

A strong connection was built between Douglas and Packers fans during his time in Green Bay. He brought stability, leadership and a knack for making big plays when they mattered most. In his 36 games as a Packer, Douglas snagged 10 interceptions. His 2021 campaign stands out with 57 tackles, five picks and two defensive touchdowns in just 12 games. He also earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors while in Green Bay.

Why this reunion is unlikely to happen

Douglas has addressed the rumors directly. When a hopeful fan asked about a return, he replied, "Don’t think that will happen, buddy." Green Bay moved on from Douglas during the 2023 season, sending him to Buffalo. Green Bay released Jaire Alexander earlier this month, their other star corner, creating a hole on the outside. However, instead of seeking veteran help, the front office is committing to youth.

Players like Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine will lead the cornerback group in Green Bay. The coaching staff has even tried wide receiver Bo Melton at corner during offseason workouts, showing just how much the team is betting on development over experience.

After the midseason trade to Buffalo in 2023, Douglas kept starting, finishing that year with 61 total tackles, five interceptions and 14 pass deflections in nine games. However, last season many of Douglas’ numbers dipped, which led to him still being a free agent as we approach training camps. Douglas is almost 30 and could remain unsigned through most of the summer, even with some teams having shown some interest.

The Packers' defensive gamble for 2025

Green Bay enters 2025 with a secondary stacked with young, athletic talent. All their cornerbacks should see expanded roles. The defense is shifting toward speed and versatility, betting that emerging talent can offset the loss of veterans like Alexander and not being forced to scramble for another aging defender like Douglas.

While the Packers have plenty of cap space, they haven’t targeted big-name free agents for the secondary. This signals trust in their youth movement and coaching. Fans are left to hope that the gamble pays off as Green Bay chases another playoff run.