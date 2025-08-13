Packers fans weren't ready for local ESPN hosts correct Jordan Love take

When Packers quarterback Jordan Love underwent a thumb surgery earlier this week, everyone in Wisconsin held their collective breath. While most local media may have been avoiding the topic, ESPN Milwaukee radio host Kyle Wallace was tired of holding back. He called Love “injury prone,” a label few others dared to say publicly. Wallace’s candid take has sparked debate, worry and a flood of opinions among Green Bay Packers loyalists.

“Jordan Love having a lengthy post-practice chat with Matt LaFleur and trainers Bryan Engel and Nate Weir. Seems to have his left thumb wrapped and was flexing it for them. Love wasn’t limited in practice today, for what it’s worth. He did hand off one ball that I saw with his right hand instead of his left that he’d normally hand off with his left,” said The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Kyle Wallace’s take hits hard in Wisconsin

Wallace didn’t sugarcoat his opinion on Love. He flat-out called Love “injury prone,” making him one of the first voices locally, to say what some may have already been whispering. It’s a polarizing take that will yield both praise and backlash. Some will agree while others may feel he was too harsh on a young quarterback.

Jordan Love’s injury timeline

Jordan Love’s recent stretch has been tough. As mentioned above, he underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in his left (non-throwing) thumb. The Packers expect him back for Week 1, but it’s not the first time Love’s health has made headlines. He sprained his MCL near the end of the 2024 season opener and missed two games. He also battled groin and elbow injuries, including an ulnar nerve issue in his throwing arm last season. These setbacks highlight a troubling pattern.

Love’s injuries have forced the Packers to rethink their offensive plans. With Love’s bum thumb, Green Bay may need to shift away from under-center snaps and rely more on shotgun or even pistol formations. Being forced to make these types of tweaks could change the rhythm and timing of the offense. Complicating matters, several other offensive starters are also banged up, putting more strain on the coaching staff to be flexible with the playbook.

Packers fans hoping and wishing

Many in and around Green Bay worry that Love’s injuries could derail the season before it starts. There’s a sense of anxiety about whether he can stay healthy, especially as the Packers open against a tough defense like Detroit’s. Fans are rooting for a full, quick recovery, believing that with better luck (no pun intended), Love can silence critics and lead the Packers deep into the postseason.