Although I have the Green Bay Packers as a playoff team once again this season, the range between their ceiling and floor is almost non-existent. They are going to win around nine to 11 games, maybe a playoff game or two if they qualify. I struggle to see this team getting past their Matt LaFleur glass ceiling of winning an NFC Championship. It is why I believe they may need to make a trade here soon.

After seeing native Wisconsinite T.J. Watt re-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers on his massive contract extension, the Packers may have missed a golden opportunity. They play in the opposite conference and he grew up in-state. Of course, the Steelers were never going to let him walk. It is why Green Bay needs to turn its attention to see if the Packers can land Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants.

Here is what may need to happen to bring Thibodeaux to Green Bay with two seasons left of control.

Thibodeaux is under contract for this year and next with the Giants. He will be playing out the final year of his rookie deal this fall. The average annual value over the life of that four-year, $31,339,038 contract is $7,834,760. Because the Giants extended him the fifth-year option or 2026, Thibodeaux will make $14.751 million this time next season. We are talking about over $22 million in value here.

Even with the Packers giving up over $21 million in future picks to make it work, it may not be enough.

Why the Green Bay Packers should try to pursue Kayvon Thibodeaux

While it may take roughly two top 100 picks and some change to make this deal work, it serves Green Bay to at least try. Thibodeaux was a menace at Oregon in college and already has a double-digit sack season under his belt with New York. Of course, that came two years ago when he played all 17 games in 2023. Thibodeaux has missed seven games so far in his career, but has averaged 8.3 sacks annually.

For a guy who has not played for a winning franchise and is still quite productive, Green Bay may have to pay a premium for an emerging star edge rusher who is not even 25 years old yet. Thibodeaux is probably just now entering his prime physically. What is important to know is the Giants are one of two teams in the NFC I feel very strongly will have no chance at making the playoffs this postseason.

Factor in having to pay a premium for trading Thibodeaux in-conference, and you can see why the fifth-year option is the real sticking point. The other big thing to think about is what happens if it hits the fan again in New York. I would argue that head coach Brian Daboll is on the hottest seat in the NFL. If he and general manager Joe Schoen are both gone, who is to say Thibodeaux has staying power?

If Green Bay is willing to part with three or four future picks, they could get Thibodeaux through 2026.