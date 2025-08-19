Packers have Trey Hendrickson trade advantage no other contender can match

The Cincinnati Bengals claim they're willing to take calls on star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. The 30-year-old wants a contract extension to match the likes of Myles Garrett and TJ Watt, two fellow All-Pro pass rushers within the Bengals division who received record-breaking deals. The Bengals waited too long to extend Hendrickson, and thus are paying the price. Hendrickson demanded a trade, and Cincinnati has given him permission to seek a new team. That's easier said than done given the Bengals asking price, which one team can match more easily than most – the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals reportedly want a first-round draft pick and a young defensive player in return for Hendrickson. That is a steep asking price, as any team that acquires Hendrickson will still have to pay the man. The gap between the Bengals and Hendrickson isn't all that large, though the player wants more guaranteed money than the team is willing to provide.

"Recognition's not something I'm chasing," Hendrickson said July 30. "It's not. I think I've made my statements clear. Security is something that I value and [telling] my wife where we're going to play. Those are the things that matter to me."

Why the Green Bay Packers have an edge in Trey Hendrickson trade talks

If the Packers were interested in meeting the Bengals asking price for Hendrickson, they have the capital to make it happen. First, Green Bay can fork over a first-round pick for Hendrickson if his market suggests as much. Second, the Packers have a former first rounder of their own who could use a change of scenery.

Lukas Van Ness has played well this preseason, quieting some fan frustration about his performance (or lack thereof) in the regular season. Van Ness has played in every game for the Packers since he was drafted prior to the 2023 season. However, he hasn't started even one of those games and has just seven sacks to his name. Van Ness hasn't played in more than 40 percent of the Packers defensive snaps since he was drafted. He's been an afterthought for a pass rush that could desperately use some help.

Will the Packers trade for Trey Hendrickson?

Green Bay has been linked to both Hendrickson and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network claimed that he'd expect the Packers to call Dallas about Parsons. The same can be said about Hendrickson, who could come at a cheaper overall price tag.

That being said, the most likely option is neither. The Bengals and Cowboys know how important Hendrickson and Parsons are to their rosters, respectively. Cincinnati can ill-afford to trade away Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks last season on an otherwise dreadful defense.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense are as productive as any group in the NFL. Their defense, even with Hendrickson as part of their pass rush, is among the worst. If Zac Taylor and Co. hope to return to the postseason in 2025-26, Hendrickson must be part of the roster.