Packers just lost ideal trade chip thanks to Jordan Love's thumb injury

Jordan Love’s thumb injury might have thwarted any plan to trade Malik Willis this preseason, but not all is lost as the backup quarterback in Green Bay just opened the door for yet another chance to shine in the spotlight. The Packers probably would have hoped to trade Willis before the start of the season, but that doesn’t negate all opportunities to trade him. Though Willis didn’t necessarily play his best in the first preseason game, he still has a lot of trade value.

Willis has had an interesting NFL career after the Tennessee Titans gave up on him for Will Levis. Now he’s carved out an opportunity to shine with the Packers. When he had to come in relief for Love last season, he played well, not turning the ball over and going 3-0 as a starter.

It’s partly why the Packers shouldn’t be jumping at the first opportunity to trade him. Love has had some health issues the last few seasons and when they’ve needed him, Willis has done everything he’s needed too. Love’s latest injury proves why the Packers shouldn’t be so quick to trade Willis. What he offers the Packers is more valuable than what they’d get in a trade.

Jordan Love injury might be a blessing in disguise for Green Bay Packers, Malik Willis

The Packers should appreciate Love’s injury rather than lament it for one simple reason. They are reminding how much more valuable Willis is on the roster than he is as trade bait. He’s reliable and when it comes to having a backup, one that’s reliable goes a long way. Love was banged up all last season. Maybe with a reliable Willis, they don’t feel the need to rush Love back.

It’s not like Willis is being paid like a starter to be a backup so rushing to send him away might not be the best move. Especially if Love is hit with more injuries this season.

Malik Willis has one final chance to prove he’s ready to be a starter in the NFL

This season will be Malik Willis’ last to prove he deserves to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Packers have yet another chance this preseason and possibly Week 1 to showcase Willis. He has to play better than he did in the Packers’ 30-10 loss to the New York Jets. If Green Bay is ready to move on from Willis, they should use the next couple games to set him up for a trade.

I don’t think it’s a wise move with Love’s recent injury history, but they seem keen on trading him, which means the ball is in Willis’ court. He is no longer considered a backup quarterback. He’s a guy that still has the potential to be a starter. But until he proves that this season, he’ll continue to be Love’s backup.

The Packers are giving him ample opportunity, it’s up to him to make the most of it. I’m sure he doesn’t want to be a backup quarterback forever. It’s now or never for him.