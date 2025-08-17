Packers may never have a better chance to rid themselves of Sean Clifford

Everyone associated with the Green Bay Packers hopes that Jordan Love stays healthy to start 17 regular-season games at quarterback this season. At the very least, they hope that backup Malik Willis can sub in whenever necessary. The idea is that the team's No. 3 quarterback won't play a meaningful snap for the team in 2025.

The battle to be the team's third-string signal-caller is still one of the most intriguing storylines emanating from Green Bay's preseason work. Sean Clifford is the incumbent but he's being challenged by undrafted rookie Taylor Elgersma.

Clifford has played a grand total of two games during his NFL career and he hasn't seen the field since 2023. There's little debate over what he is or isn't as he enters his age-27 season. At best, he's a reserve quarterback who can keep an offense afloat during brief stretches of play. At worst, he's a journeyman who doesn't have the upside to be anything more than an emergency option for a team with the Packers' level of ambition.

Elgersma has a lower floor as a prospect, but he clearly has more upside. He checks in at 6-foot-5, and he has displayed solid arm talent during his preseason work. The Canadian quarterback significantly outplayed Clifford in the team's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. Elgersma completed seven of his 11 passes for 109 yards against Indianapolis' reserves. In sharp contrast, Clifford struggled mightily en route to a one of four day for just 11 yards.

Packers can cut Sean Clifford ties thanks to Taylor Elgersma

The simple truth for GM Brian Gutekunst is that quarterbacks of Clifford's talent level are always going to be available on the free agent market. His experience inside the team's system gives him a minuscule edge over players they might be able to sign off the street during the season, but that should not be enough to keep him on the roster over Elgersma.

Elgersma might not be worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster this year, but he's definitely a superior candidate to earn a place on the team's practice squad. He is just the sort of developmental prospect that a savvy front office should always keep in their pipeline. There's a slight chance another team might nab Elgersma if he is put through waivers, though it's a risk the Packers' front office can live with.

The Packers made a shrewd move to bring in Willis to upgrade their options at backup quarterback, and now it's time for them to do the same thing behind him on the depth chart. It's time for Clifford to be cut loose in favor of an option who can develop into something more. Elgersma represents a solid gamble for the Packers to take this season.