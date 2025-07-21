Packers most important player to watch in training camp

The Green Bay Packers broke one of their long held draft maxims by spending a first-round pick on Matthew Golden back in April. That is one major reason why the former Texas standout should be the most scrutinized player when their training camp begins in earnest.

Sure, the development of several young defensive players might also merit close attention, but training camp naturally favors skill position players. Golden should get plenty of reps working against all manner of Packers' cornerbacks. His work against starters like Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs should be some of the most interesting individual battles of the preseason.

The idea that a team's first round draft choice should be watched closely in training camp is far from groundbreaking. Aside from high-priced free agents, that's the biggest offseason investment a team can make. Green Bay largely avoided spending mountains of cash on any veterans. The aforementioned Hobbs joined offensive guard Aaron Banks as the team's most expensive moves on the free agent market. Neither should have the same impact as Golden will next season and beyond.

Why is Matthew Golden the most important Packer to watch in training camp?

Quarterback Jordan Love's development as a pro has been hindered by his lack of a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver who can win battles on the outside. Golden does not have the ideal physicality to thrive on the boundary, but he does have above-average speed and ball skills. That should make him the right pass-catcher to unlock the Packers' deep passing game.

If Golden can emerge as a quality No. 1 receiver, it should allow the rest of his team's receiving corps to fall into place. Romeo Doubs profiles much better as a No. 2 on the outside. He could even be turned into trade bait if Green Bay decides to cash in on his services before he hits free agency in the offseason.

Jayden Reed was inconsistent in the slot last year, but that was more about head coach Matt LaFleur's play calling than any struggles in his actual play. It's easy to envision a scenario where Reed takes a massive step forward in 2025 if he benefits from Golden drawing double coverage on a regular basis.

One underrated potential impact of Golden becoming a star is how it might open things up for Green Bay's talented group of tight ends. Tucker Kraft enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024 but could level up even further by Golden drawing safety help away from the middle of the field. Luke Musgrave suffered a lost season a year ago but could also benefit from more open space in the middle third.

All of this requires Golden to live up to his pre-draft hype. He does not need to turn into an All-Pro as a rookie, but he needs to give the Packers 15 or so games of above average production as their No. 1 wide receiver.

What will success look like for Matthew Golden as a rookie?

Expecting Golden to light the NFL ablaze during his rookie campaign is more of a fantasy than a plan. Instead, Green Bay should be happy if their prized rookie gives them the same kind of production Marvin Harrison Jr. gave the Cardinals last year.

The former Ohio State standout nabbed 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in what many scouts deemed to be an underwhelming inaugural season. That may be an accurate assessment given the hype that Harrison Jr. enjoyed coming into the league, but it would be a major win for the Packers in Golden's first year.

Matching the 14.3 yards per catch Harrison Jr. posted might be Golden's best impact on LaFleur's offense. Love thrives when he's given a chance to throw go balls down the field. Quality protection from the team's offensive front should give Golden time to work deep routes down the field. At the very least, his speed should give Love a release anytime he's forced to unload the ball under duress.

It's unfair to classify Golden as a one-dimensional burner, though. Much of his best work at Texas came when he was freed up to work precise routes on the outside. If he can keep the chains moving at the same clip in the NFL, he'll do a lot to help his new teammates stay on the field for long, prolonged drives.

The Packers need their big investment in Golden to pay off, and training camp will give their fans a unique window in to how he's adjusting to the pro game. Everyone move he makes during camp should be news making for Green Bay.