Packers ‘overpay’ is going to look like a steal soon enough

All Green Bay Packers veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22. Zach Tom's RSVP was a little late, but he responded with a resounding yes. His record-breaking contract extension on the eve of the team's first full-squad workout means fans can expect him to be present and participating.

The #Packers and OT Zach Tom agreed to terms on a four-year, $88M extension with a max value of $92M, per The Insiders.



The deal includes a $30.2M signing bonus, the largest for an OL. Deal was done by Michael Hoffman and Nate Sullivan of Sports Law and Management (SLAM). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2025

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tom and the Packers settled on a four-year, $88 million deal "with a max value of $92 million." The agreement includes a $30.2 million signing bonus, the largest for an offensive lineman in league history. It's a significant investment in someone who isn't necessarily a household name, which has led to some initial pushback. Nonetheless, this move should age gracefully and look like a bargain for Green Bay in due time.

Zach Tom contract extension will age nicely for the Packers

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Tom as the No. 4 overall tackle out of 140 qualified players last season. He ranked third in run blocking and 12th in pass protection, only allowing three sacks and two quarterback hits across 1,068 snaps. This was coming off an offseason that saw him placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last summer due to a torn pectoral muscle.

In other words, Tom was already one of the best offensive linemen in football, and the Packers are finally paying him like one. He hasn't missed a game over the past two years, let alone a snap. His 97 and 99 percent offensive snap share rates in 2023 and 2024 speak to how Green Bay has relied on him.

Tom is constantly available and a massive part of Green Bay's offensive plans in both facets of the game. He's a focal point, whether it's paving rushing lanes for Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs and the running backs or keeping franchise quarterback Jordan Love upright. His combination of age, impact and durability makes the massive amount of money the Packers handed him palatable moving ofrward.

While Tom's pact marks uncharted territory, let's be real. Every contract signed nowadays becomes the "highest-paid," only to set the market for the next person. It's the nature of a perpetually rising salary cap, which the Packers ostensibly understand. Besides, Tom is still third among right tackles in average annual value, trailing All-Pros Lane Johnson and Penei Sewell by $3 and $6 million, respectively.

Locking Tom in now could save the Packers money in the long run. Blindside protectors have typically been the greater priority in the NFL, but right tackles are becoming more sought-after league-wide. The Packers recognize his booming market value and got ahead of it, rather than letting him hit free agency following the 2025 campaign.