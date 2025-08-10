The preseason football will make or break a lot of players' dreams of playing in the NFL. In the Green Bay Packers’ preseason loss to the New York Jets on Saturday, it may have put second-year offensive lineman Jacob Monk on the roster bubble only after one preseason game, in which he gave up three holding penalties and allowed a sack.

While preseason games are typically more about evaluation than results, this one laid bare a glaring miscalculation that could haunt the Packers: the offensive line depth, particularly at guard, is in shambles.

To be fair, the entire interior line looked shaky. But Monk's performance stood out for all the wrong reasons. It may also force the Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst to give in to guard Elgton Jenkins. Despite ending his lengthy holdout, Jenkins' request for some additional financial assurances look more reasonable now than ever.

Jacob Monk’s rough night exposed how valuable Elgton Jenkins is to the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a strong history of finding offensive line gems in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Here are a few standout examples:

Player Draft Year Draft Round Position David Bakhtiari 2013 4th Left Tackle Corey Lindsay 2014 5th Guard T.J. Lang 2009 4th Guard/Tackle Josh Sitton 2008 4th Guard Marc Tauscher 2000 7th Tackle

This is a testament to the Packers’ scouting and development prowess. These players not only outperformed their draft status but became foundational pieces of Green Bay’s offensive success over the years. And Gutekunst, a long-time member of their front office, is responsible for discovering them. It is easy for the Packers' brass to think Monk is the latest late-round gem, who could become a long-term starter.

Jenkins' contract asks are largely due to him being asked to move from guard to center. This comes after the Packers signed free-agent guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract to play left guard.

The Packers still have two more preseason games to sort things out. But Monk, who was thought to be a lock to make the roster, now finds himself in danger of not making the roster after last night's performance. It also puts Gutekunst under fire if the Jenkins situation heats up again. Keeping Jenkins happy does matter.