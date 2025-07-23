Packers report makes post-Jaire Alexander complacency exponentially worse

The Green Bay Packers turned heads earlier this offseason, cutting ties with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The 28-year-old has been limited to seven games in each of his last two seasons because of injuries, but his departure still came as a shock to many. Now fans are asking: What's next?

Green Bay has done very little to build out the roster this summer. The Matthew Golden pick was celebrated in April and it should improve the offense around Jordan Love, but what about the defense? The Packers were a top-six defense last season, but only 13th in pass defense. Getting stops won't be any easier in 2025.

A new financial report from the Packers' own website will increase the pervasive unrest among Green Bay fans. It's clear the Packers need to be looking for upgrades, especially at cornerback, but Brian Gutekunst and the front office are getting complacent. That is unacceptable when ownership is bathing in an $83.7 million year-end profit and the front office has $35 million in cap space.

Packers reported an $83.7 million operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 — a $23.6 million increase from the previous year. https://t.co/qjpuO3EDVf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2025

Packers are swimming in profit, but post-Jaire Alexander roster needs work

As of this writing, Nate Hobbs is slated to start opposite Keisean Nixon at cornerback. While Nixon, a back-to-back All-Pro at his position, should continue to hold down the fort, Hobbs comes with more questions than answers. The 26-year-old, a former fifth-round pick, spent four years with the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished last season with 39 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in 11 games (seven starts).

Hobbs was a starter off and on throughout his Raiders tenure. Green Bay will thrust him into a high-pressure situation, facing a level of expectation he never really did in Sin City. Learning a new scheme, taking on expanded duties and facing a mandate to win? That's a lot to take on.

While these issues with Green Bay's front-office strategy extend well beyond the cornerback position, this feels like the most glaring example of how Gutekunst and company have botched an offseason of opportunity. The Packers will be good next season, but will they be good enough? That remains to be seen.

It doesn't help that Alexander is already making waves in his new home.

Jaire Alexander earns rave reviews in first Ravens practice

Free to pick his next team, Alexander wound up with a chance to win it all in a Baltimore Ravens uniform. Baltimore traditionally fields a strong defense and John Harbaugh came up through the coaching ranks as a secondary coach. If he can stay healthy, Alexander is due for a productive campaign — and perhaps a bit of lingering jealousy in Green Bay.

His first practice with the Ravens was a smash hit.

"Nice first practice for CB Jaire Alexander," wrote The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on X. "He had two pass breakups and enjoyed celebrating both of them. DeAndre Hopkins made a nifty back shoulder catch on Alexander despite good coverage (ref may have ruled him out). Alexander bowed toward Hopkins to express his respect."

Nice first practice for CB Jaire Alexander. He had two pass breakups and enjoyed celebrating both of them.

DeAndre Hopkins made a nifty back shoulder catch on Alexander despite good coverage (ref may have ruled him out). Alexander bowed toward Hopkins to express his respect. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 23, 2025

The Packers are in position to compete for the NFC North crown, but the Eagles exposed Green Bay on both ends in the playoffs. I'm not sure the roster has gotten meaningfully better. Time will tell, but the Packes have mostly recycled last season's roster and leaned on the draft to improve, which is not the strategy fans want. Especially when there's so much cash available to the front office.